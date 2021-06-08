How to download Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update on each platform

The Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update is finally here after the long wait. The update was released to all platforms at 10 am EST for all players on each platform. This is one of the biggest Minecraft updates that has been brought to the game.
Mojang made its fan extremely happy by releasing one part of the Minecraft update over the summer. The second part of the update will not be released till the Winter holidays of 2021. The first part of the update will include tons of new things for players to see.
New mobs, blocks, biomes, sounds, and much more were introduced in the new update. The axolotl, glow squid, and goat are three new mobs that were released along with part one of the update.
These mobs were previewed a little inside the beta of the Minecraft 1.17 update. Players were able to download snapshots and betas to explore the new update before it was fully released to the whole Minecraft game.
New blocks & plants were also added. Copper, deepslate, dripleaf, amethyst, and much more will be seen in the part one release of the update. Players can download this update on the platform of their choice.
Steps to download the Minecraft 1.17 update on each platform
Java
- Open the Minecraft launcher
- Check the game version to see if it is already up to date
- If players see that it is up to date, it will say "latest release"
- If latest release is not shown, press the arrow to the right of "play"
- Select latest release
IOS & Android
- Launch the game Minecraft
- If the game is not updated, it will give players a notice that it needs to be updated
- Go to the app store / the play store and update the game
- Re-launch the game
Xbox
- Navigate to "My games and apps"
- Click on Minecraft & Select "More options"
- Select Manage games & add-ons
- Select Updates
- If no updates are available, the game is up to date already
- If there is an update available, install it.
Playstation
- Playstation usually updates automatically; if not, follow steps listed below
- Select Check for updates
- Update Minecraft
Windows 10
- Minecraft should automatically update for Windows 10, but it may not sometimes.
- Open the Microsoft store
- Click the three dots in the upper right corner
- Click Downloads and updates
- Click get updates
- Minecraft will start updating
For Amazing Minecraft videos, do "Subscribe" to Sportskeeda's newly launched YouTube Channel.