How to download Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update on each platform

The Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update is finally here after the long wait. The update was released to all platforms at 10 am EST for all players on each platform. This is one of the biggest Minecraft updates that has been brought to the game.

Mojang made its fan extremely happy by releasing one part of the Minecraft update over the summer. The second part of the update will not be released till the Winter holidays of 2021. The first part of the update will include tons of new things for players to see.

New mobs, blocks, biomes, sounds, and much more were introduced in the new update. The axolotl, glow squid, and goat are three new mobs that were released along with part one of the update.

These mobs were previewed a little inside the beta of the Minecraft 1.17 update. Players were able to download snapshots and betas to explore the new update before it was fully released to the whole Minecraft game.

New blocks & plants were also added. Copper, deepslate, dripleaf, amethyst, and much more will be seen in the part one release of the update. Players can download this update on the platform of their choice.

Steps to download the Minecraft 1.17 update on each platform

Java

Open the Minecraft launcher

Check the game version to see if it is already up to date

If players see that it is up to date, it will say "latest release"

If latest release is not shown, press the arrow to the right of "play"

Select latest release

IOS & Android

Launch the game Minecraft

If the game is not updated, it will give players a notice that it needs to be updated

Go to the app store / the play store and update the game

Re-launch the game

Xbox

Navigate to "My games and apps"

Click on Minecraft & Select "More options"

Select Manage games & add-ons

Select Updates

If no updates are available, the game is up to date already

If there is an update available, install it.

Playstation

Playstation usually updates automatically; if not, follow steps listed below

Select Check for updates

Update Minecraft

Windows 10

Minecraft should automatically update for Windows 10, but it may not sometimes.

Open the Microsoft store

Click the three dots in the upper right corner

Click Downloads and updates

Click get updates

Minecraft will start updating

