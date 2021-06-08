How to download Minecraft 1.17 Pocket Edition APK file: Step-by-step Caves & Cliffs update download guide for beginners

The Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update is finally here, and it has been released for a little over two hours now. This update is free to every player who owns Minecraft and is one of the biggest updates to come out of the game yet.

This update was released for each platform at 10 am EST and 3 pm BST for every edition of Minecraft. Players can download this update to see all of the new items in the game that were introduced during the beta.

This is only part one of the full 1.17 update. Since the update is so big, it is split into two parts. Mojang released part one of this update this morning of June 8th, 2021. Players have been patiently waiting for the update, and now it is finally here, and fans are beyond happy.

In this update, there are tons of new mobs, places to visit, blocks, and more. Players will see new plants, new blocks, hear new sounds, and later in the Winter update, be able to defeat a new boss.

The new mobs that players will see in this part of the update include the Axolotl, glow squid, and goat. The other mobs that are rumored to be released will come out in the second part of the update, along with the rest of the content.

There is no official release date for the second update, but it should come out on all platforms during the holiday season and by the end of the 2021 year.

Downloading the 1.17 Minecraft Pocket Edition APK file

Players who play Minecraft on the Pocket edition of the game can download the update as well. It is simple and fast for players to do, but players who are new to the game may not know how to download it if they aren't familiar with gaming.

Follow these steps to download the update on Minecraft Pocket Edition easily and efficiently.

Open the Playstore on the supported device

Search for Minecraft on the playstore and click on it

Since the update is already released, it should give players an "Update" option that will appear on the screen

Click on the update option and wait for the installation to complete

Launch the game & Have fun

