How to download Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update official pre-release 5

Just this morning, it was announced that the fifth pre-release for Minecraft 1.17 has come out. The new pre-release is very exciting, as Caves & Cliffs comes out in a little under 5 days.

Within pre-release 5, a few bugs and glitches were fixed, focusing mostly on server errors and lag spikes. Players can now download pre-release 5, so they can experience many of the upcoming features and test it out before Mojang officially releases them. This also gives players the opportunity to share their feedback with the developers, because everybody wants this upcoming update to be the best that it can be.

Below are the steps to download the Minecraft 1.17 Update pre-release 5.

Steps to download Minecraft 1.17 Update Pre-release 5

Download and install the Minecraft launcher from the official site if not already installed. Open the Minecraft Launcher. Go to the Installations option in the top left corner of the screen. Enable snapshots from the installations menu. After enabling snapshots, create a fresh installation of pre-release 5.

After installation, players will be able to play Minecraft 1.17 pre-release 5. Because it is not an official release, Mojang suggests that when players are testing out the pre-release, they should make a new server, just in case something goes wrong. They also suggest that players should always make sure to save a backup file of their regular Minecraft world.

Changes in Minecraft 1.17 Update Pre-release 5

The fourth pre-release is now going out. Few more bugs and crashes fixed! https://t.co/8bccXZsuZc — Adrian Östergård (@adrian_ivl) June 2, 2021

With pre-release 5, there are not many large changes to Minecraft. Instead, this update focuses more on behind the scenes fixes, as stated prior.

MC-225707 - Caves and Cliffs Datapacks Server Error

MC-227065 - Cannot Invoke “na.b(String, int)” because "â˜ƒ is null

MC-227207 - Datafixer doesn’t properly update certain scoreboard objectives from 1.16 to 1.17

MC-227208 - Breaking bamboo is excessively laggy since the 1.17 pre-releases

MC-227232 - Player head SkullOwner tag with username string no longer works

