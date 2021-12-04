How to download Minecraft 1.18.1 pre-release 1 

It's only been mere days since the biggest Minecraft update came out. Mojang released Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part II to forever change the Overworld, making it the most significant update in the history of Minecraft.

Minecraft 1.18 update brought massive mountains and beautiful cave systems to revamp old and dull terrain. Developers had to delay these features to ensure the update quality turned out top-notch. Sadly, the scale of the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part II update was just way too big.

Minecraft 1.18 update had many bugs and crash issues. Developers started working to fix those issues right after the update as many players faced problems playing Minecraft. Mojang has released a pre-release 1 for version 1.18.1, the upcoming bug fix update.

The first pre-release for Minecraft 1.18.1 update is out

After a major update, Mojang releases a small update to fix any found issues. Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part II badly needs a bug fix update. Developers have skipped the snapshot phase and have directly released a pre-release for Minecraft 1.18.1 update.

kingbdogz @kingbdogz



Fog will also now be cylindrical so that terrain below or above you is not obscured by the fog, especially important with the new cliffs. This release will address a hot topic of Realms feeling too foggy with "low render distance".

Minecraft 1.18.1 pre-release 1 brings technical changes for performance improvement and fixes a few bugs related to chunk rendering, observers, and beacons.

Players can download Minecraft 1.18.1 pre-release 1 to check all changes and fixes. Follow these steps to download the pre-release:

Open Minecraft launcher. If not installed, players can download the official launcher. After the launcher opens, go to the Installations tab. Next, players will have to enable the snapshots option under VERSIONS. Once snapshots is enabled, make a new installation. Select version as 1.18.1 pre-release 1 and create profile. Go to the Play tab and select the newly installed 1.18.1 pre-release 1 profile. Click on the PLAY button to start downloading process. After downloading files, the launcher will start the game.

List of changes and bug fixes in Minecraft 1.18.1 pre-release 1

Technical changes:

An issue that caused timeout errors for players on low bandwidth when joining a server was fixed.

To make sure one can see distant terrain, world fog starts further away from the player.

Fog is now applied as a cylindrical volume. Previously, it was spherical.

Bug fixes:

A bug that forced beacon's power to revert to the previous one on world reload was fixed.

/clone caused observers to activate without any block updates. This bug is now fixed.

Chunk render distances seemed shorter than in 1.17.1. It has now been fixed.

Mojang has announced that Minecraft 1.18.1 update will be released by the end of the following week. Players can expect a few more pre-releases before the final launch.

