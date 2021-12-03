Minecraft 1.18.1 pre-release 1 for Java Edition: Full list of changes revealed

Developers of Minecraft have released the first pre-release snapshot for Minecraft 1.18.1. Without catching a break, they have so far released a beta and bedrock update, and now a Java edition snapshot right after the Minecraft 1.18 release. Check out the latest Bedrock update from here.

Fans were not expecting a Java Edition pre-release to come out for the 1.18.1 update this quickly. This pre-release update is quite small. It only brings a few bug fixes and technical changes.

Minecraft 1.18.1 pre-release 1

slicedlime @slicedlime We're now releasing a pre-release for Minecraft 1.18.1, which will be a small bug fix release. minecraft.net/en-us/article/… We're now releasing a pre-release for Minecraft 1.18.1, which will be a small bug fix release. minecraft.net/en-us/article/…

Technical changes in this pre-release snapshot

An issue causing players with low bandwidth to get timeout errors when connecting to the server has been fixed.

To make distant terrain more clear, water fog now starts further away from the player.

Fog is now applied as a cylindrical volume instead of as a spherical volume.

Bugs fixed in this snapshot

Beacon’s power reverts back to the previous one on world reload.

Observer activating without any updates nearby, caused by /clone.

Chunk render distance on servers seems shorter than Minecraft 1.17.1.

How to report bugs found in Minecraft

slicedlime @slicedlime ... and here's your weekly reminder to report bugs on the issue tracker, not on twitter. bugs.mojang.com ... and here's your weekly reminder to report bugs on the issue tracker, not on twitter. bugs.mojang.com

Bugs and other issues need to be fixed to make the gameplay better and smoother. However, the team of developers may not be able to come across or find any major bugs that may be present in the game. Therefore, players can help them by reporting the bugs they might find.

To do so, they need to first open the Mojang bug tracker by clicking here. They need to be logged in using their Mojang account and click on the "Report a New Bug" option.

Also Read Article Continues below

Create a new bug report and include all the necessary information. Players should not be creating bug reports of bugs that have already been reported once. If possible, players should include a video of what the issue is. Once all the necessary information is included, the bug report can be submitted.

Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft on YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook for latest news and updates!

Edited by Rohit Mishra