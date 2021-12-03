Minecraft 1.18.1 Bedrock update patch notes: Full list of changes and fixes revealed

The Minecraft update that fans had been waiting for over a year was released on November 30. Many new added features have completely changed the way players mine or explore caves and mountains.

The Minecraft 1.18.1 update for the Bedrock Edition has been released. It doesn't bring any new changes to the game's features but fixes many bugs. As of now, this update is only available for the PlayStation.

The developers have said that it will be shortly released for other devices.

Minecraft 1.18.1 Bedrock update

List of issues fixed

A crash that could occur on PlayStation when copying a world backup on specific languages has been fixed.

When chatting and playing on Realm, a crash could occur. It has been fixed.

The amount of naturally generated diamond ore has been decreased to match Java Edition.

Lighting bugs when removing light sources after returning to the Overworld have been fixed.

Problems caused when moving after respawning or getting out of a bed have been fixed.

A new warning prompt has been added that explains the potential loss of data when setting File Storage Location to External on Android devices. This change can also be seen in the latest beta.

Storage-related issues and various crashes with Amazon Kids/Freetime and Android multi-user functionality have been fixed.

Simulation stopping in multiplayer servers has been fixed. This used to happen when other players would move away from one player's render distance.

When the 'checkForblocks' command is set to true, and the destination is obstructed, the teleport command will no longer succeed.

Loading of content images has been improved, and the Marketplace inventory has been optimized.

An issue that could cause a faulty purchase page for Realms when the maximum number of Realms are already owned has been fixed.

A day ago, before the release of the Minecraft 1.18.1 Bedrock update, a beta version was also released for this version. It came with experimental Minecraft 1.19 features, and readers can learn more about this beta update here.

