How to download Minecraft 1.18.1 release candidate 1 for Java Edition

Last week, Mojang released the most anticipated update in Minecraft's history. Minecraft 1.18 update, titled Caves and Cliffs Part II, was released to revamp the entire Overworld generation.

While adding new features to caves and mountains, developers tweaked almost the entire Overworld realm. Players will get a completely new Overworld experience when playing Minecraft 1.18 update.

slicedlime @slicedlime The first (and hopefully only) Release Candidate for Minecraft 1.18.1 is now making its way to your Launcher minecraft.net/article/minecr… The first (and hopefully only) Release Candidate for Minecraft 1.18.1 is now making its way to your Launcher minecraft.net/article/minecr…

But with such significant changes, many new bugs also made their way into version 1.18. Minecraft developers quickly fixed the update and soon released a pre-release featuring multiple fixes. Developers have now launched the first release candidate for version 1.18.1.

Minecraft 1.18.1 first release candidate is now available for download

Developers released no snapshots for version 1.18.1 and directly released a preview version last week. The pre-release addressed a few bugs related to rendering distance and beacons, improved fog system, and more.

Release candidate 1 fixes more bugs and improves the Minecraft 1.18 Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update. Players can download the first release candidate for version 1.18.1 using the official launcher. Follow these steps to download it:

Open Minecraft launcher. Go to the Installation tab. It is right next to the Play tab. Enable snapshots under VERSIONS in the Installation tab. After enabling the snapshots option, make a new installation. Select 1.18.1 release candidate 1 under version while making a new installation. Create the profile. Go to the Play tab. Select the 1.18.1 release candidate 1 profile. Click on the PLAY button. The launcher will start downloading files for the 1.18.1 release candidate.

Once the download is complete, Minecrafters will be able to play the first release candidate for Minecraft 1.18.1. Here are the bug fixes in the release candidate 1:

A bug that caused bees inside bee nests and beehives to despawn when the world reloads is now fixed.

This bug was fixed - Random non-fatal exceptions in console: Failed to store chunk ConcurrentModificationException

In pre-release 1, entity fog didn't match fog of blocks. It has been fixed now.

slicedlime @slicedlime Minecraft 1.18.1 is set to release later this week, and here's a Release Candidate with a few new fixes. Check them all out in this quick guide! youtube.com/watch?v=H8biax… Minecraft 1.18.1 is set to release later this week, and here's a Release Candidate with a few new fixes. Check them all out in this quick guide! youtube.com/watch?v=H8biax…

Also Read Article Continues below

If no new bugs or issues are discovered in release candidate 1, Mojang will release Minecraft 1.18.1 update within this week. Developers are hoping for the first release candidate to be the last one.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha