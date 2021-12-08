Minecraft 1.18.1 release candidate 1 for Java Edition: Full list of changes revealed

It has been over a week since the much-awaited Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update part 2 was released. Since then, the developers have released a Bedrock beta, 1.18.1 Bedrock update, and a Java Edition pre-release for the Minecraft 1.18.1 update.

Yesterday, they released the first release candidate for Minecraft 1.18.1 Java Edition. The release candidate comes with bug and crash fixes. No changes have been made to the game features. If no major issues are found, the developers will not release more release candidates for Minecraft 1.18.1.

Minecraft 1.18.1 release candidate 1

Bugs fixed in Minecraft 1.18.1 release candidate 1

In Minecraft 1.18.1 release candidate 1, only three bugs have been fixed. If no further issues that could cause major problems are found, the Minecraft 1.18.1 update for Java Edition will be released later this week.

The 1.18.1 update for the Bedrock Edition has already been released about a week ago. Check out what was changed in that update for Bedrock Edition from here.

Here's a list of fixes made in Minecraft 1.18.1 release candidate 1:

Sometimes, bees would randomly despawn when inside beehives/nests when the world is reloaded.

Random non-fatal exceptions in the console: Failed to store chunk ConcurrentModificationException.

Entity fog and the fog of blocks around them do not match.

slicedlime @slicedlime Minecraft 1.18.1 is set to release later this week, and here's a Release Candidate with a few new fixes. Check them all out in this quick guide! youtube.com/watch?v=H8biax… Minecraft 1.18.1 is set to release later this week, and here's a Release Candidate with a few new fixes. Check them all out in this quick guide! youtube.com/watch?v=H8biax…

What was changed in Minecraft 1.18.1 pre-release 1

Before releasing the release candidate, the developers had released a pre-release for the 1.18.1 Java Edition update.

In Minecraft 1.18.1 pre-release 1, a few technical changes were made, and bugs were fixed.

Here's a list of issues that were fixed:

Beacon's power would revert when the world was reloaded.

Observers would activate even without any updates nearby.

On servers, the chunk render distance seemed shorter than Minecraft version 1.17.1.

Timeout errors are caused when players with low bandwidth connections would try to connect to a server.

Changes made:

Fog is not applied as a cylindrical volume. Previously, it used to apply as a spherical volume.

To make the distant terrain of Minecraft 1.18, world fog starts further away from the player.

