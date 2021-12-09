How to download Minecraft 1.18.1 release candidate 2 for Java Edition

Minecraft developers were hoping to release only one release candidate for the upcoming bug fix update. Sadly, they had to push another release candidate for the 1.18.1 update.

Adrian Östergård @adrian_ivl We're now releasing 1.18.1 release candidate 2 to fix an issue with chunk rendering. Let's see if this one sticks! minecraft.net/article/minecr… We're now releasing 1.18.1 release candidate 2 to fix an issue with chunk rendering. Let's see if this one sticks! minecraft.net/article/minecr…

Minecraft 1.18 update has turned out to be the biggest update in the game's long history. It was Mojang's most ambitious project, and thus developers took extra time to make sure the update was excellent.

Due to the long list of game-changing features, it was natural for some bugs to also sneak into the Minecraft 1.18 update. Developers are working on Minecraft's 1.18.1 update, which will fix multiple bugs; improving the fog system and render distance.

Release candidate 2 for Minecraft 1.18.1 update is out

slicedlime @slicedlime We're now releasing a second release candidate for Minecraft 1.18.1, since it turns out you all really like to be able to see *all* of the chunks. Weird, but ok. minecraft.net/en-us/article/… We're now releasing a second release candidate for Minecraft 1.18.1, since it turns out you all really like to be able to see *all* of the chunks. Weird, but ok. minecraft.net/en-us/article/…

Today, Mojang launched release candidate 2 for Minecraft 1.18.1 update. Mojang plans to release this bug fix update this week. Hopefully, the second release candidate won't affect the plans, as it only fixed one bug.

Unlike Bedrock players, Java players do not need to register for beta testing to try the upcoming features and changes. Minecraft 1.18.1 release candidate 2 can be downloaded using the official Minecraft launcher. Follow these steps to download the newly launched release candidate:

Open Minecraft launcher. Go to the Installations tab by clicking on the Installation next to the Play tab. In the Installations tab, enable snapshots. After enabling snapshots, players will have to create a new installation. When creating a new profile, select version 1.18.1 release candidate 2. After creating a profile, go back to the Play tab. Select the newly installed profile and click on PLAY button to download the new release candidate.

After the launcher downloads all the required files, it will launch the 1.18.1 release candidate 2. The second release candidate only features one bug fix. Here are the changes and fixes revealed in release candidates so far:

Release candidate 2: Bugs fixed

Sometimes specific chunks would fail to load.

Release candidate 1: Bugs fixed

Bees inside hives or nests would despawn when the world was reloaded.

Random non fatal exceptions in console: Failed to store chunk ConcurrentModificationException

Entity fog doesn't match the fog of blocks close to them.

Players can expect the Minecraft 1.18.1 update to release this week, likely before the weekend. If no major bugs are discovered, Mojang will release the update on or before December 10, 2021.

