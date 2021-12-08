Minecraft 1.18.1 release candidate 2 for Java Edition: Full list of changes revealed

The Minecraft 1.18.1 update is right around the corner. This update will come with a ton of bug fixes, but no major changes to the game's features. Developers have now released the second release candidate for the Minecraft 1.18.1 update.

So far, they have released one pre-release and two release candidates for the 1.18.1 Java Edition update. The Bedrock Edition of Minecraft has already received version 1.18.1 and interested readers can check out what was fixed in that update from here.

Minecraft 1.18.1 release candidate 2

slicedlime @slicedlime We're now releasing a second release candidate for Minecraft 1.18.1, since it turns out you all really like to be able to see *all* of the chunks. Weird, but ok. minecraft.net/en-us/article/… We're now releasing a second release candidate for Minecraft 1.18.1, since it turns out you all really like to be able to see *all* of the chunks. Weird, but ok. minecraft.net/en-us/article/…

Fixes made in this release candidate

The latest release candidate update for Minecraft 1.18.1 is quite small and comes with only one bug fix. The issue causing certain chunks to sometimes not load has been fixed.

This may seem like a small fix, but it will significantly affect the gameplay and improve the quality of the game.

Before installing and playing a release candidate, it is highly recommended that players create backups of their Minecraft worlds because they may get corrupted.

What was changed in the previous snapshot

One day before the second release candidate was released, the Minecraft 1.18.1 release candidate 1 came out.

The 1.18.1 release candidate 1 is quite small in size as well and only came with three bug fixes. They are listed below:

Bees despawn on their own when they are inside their hive, and the world is reloaded.

Random non-fatal exceptions in the console: Failed to store chunk ConcurrentModificationException.

The fog of entities did not match the fog of blocks that were around them.

When is the Minecraft 1.18.1 update coming?

slicedlime @slicedlime Minecraft 1.18.1 is set to release later this week, and here's a Release Candidate with a few new fixes. Check them all out in this quick guide! youtube.com/watch?v=H8biax… Minecraft 1.18.1 is set to release later this week, and here's a Release Candidate with a few new fixes. Check them all out in this quick guide! youtube.com/watch?v=H8biax…

No exact release date has been revealed by the developers of Minecraft for the 1.18.1 update. Fans can expect the Minecraft 1.18.1 update for Java Edition to be released in a few days as the developers have announced that no further release candidates for the update will be released.

Whenever it does, the 1.18.1 Java Edition update will come with quite a few bug fixes and a few minor changes.

Edited by Atul S