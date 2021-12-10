How to download Minecraft 1.18.1 release candidate 3 for Java Edition

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 2 will also receive a bug fix update like every other major update. Minecraft 1.18.1 update is expected to be released this week but may get delayed as developers prioritize release candidate 3 featuring a critical bug fix.

Given Minecraft's long legacy, no update rivals the depth of Caves and Cliffs Part 2. This update changed the entire Overworld generation by altering the world height limit, introducing new biomes, and other terrain features.

Developers are working on the Minecraft 1.18.1 update to fix specific bugs and make a few other improvements to 1.18. Unlike pre-releases and previously announced release candidates, 1.18.1 release candidate 3 fixes a crucial bug that risks every Java Edition player.

Minecraft 1.18.1 release candidate 3 addresses critical security risk

Recently, an extremely dangerous exploit was discovered, which affected multiplayer on all Minecraft versions. Developers quickly noticed the security risk and released some server software as a stop-gap.

slicedlime @slicedlime A critical security issue has been found that affects Minecraft. If you have the game running, please shut down all running instances of the game and Launcher and restart - your Launcher will automatically download the fix. A critical security issue has been found that affects Minecraft. If you have the game running, please shut down all running instances of the game and Launcher and restart - your Launcher will automatically download the fix.

Minecraft developers urged players to close the game and restart the launcher. A fix has been pushed that will be downloaded upon restart.

Minecraft 1.18.1 release candidate 3 fixed a security flaw that allowed players to execute code on other devices using the in-game chatbox. Players can download 1.18.1 rc3 using Minecraft launcher:

Open Minecraft launcher.

Go to the Installation tab.

Under versions, enable the snapshots option.

Make a new installation.

Select 1.18.1 release candidate three as a version and create a profile.

Go to the Play tab and select the newly installed profile. Click on the PLAY button to download all the required files.

Once the downloading process is complete, the launcher will start Minecraft 1.18.1 rc3.

The security fix is necessary and urgent. Without it, all players are at risk on multiplayer servers.

slicedlime @slicedlime Assume any forge installations are vulnerable unless you’ve reinstalled them with a newer version that you know is fixed. Assume all other modded instances are vulnerable unless you *know* for certain that it isn’t. Assume any forge installations are vulnerable unless you’ve reinstalled them with a newer version that you know is fixed. Assume all other modded instances are vulnerable unless you *know* for certain that it isn’t.

Slicedlme, a Minecraft developer, has asked players on version 1.12 or below not to join multiplayer servers as no fix has been released for them yet. Similarly, forge servers also haven't received a fix so far.

However, Creators of Paper and Fabric have patched the flaw. The security issue only affects multiplayer servers. Players can still play single-player worlds without any worries.

Developers may release Minecraft 1.18.1 today as release candidate 3 came out early. But the update probably won't be released on weekends. Thus, if delayed, expect version 1.18.1 next week.

