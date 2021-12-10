Minecraft 1.18.1 release candidate 3 for Java Edition: All you need to know

While releasing the second release candidate for the Minecraft 1.18.1 update, the developers announced that they would not be releasing any more snapshots until the main update came out. However, as they have faced a critical issue, they have been forced to release another 1.18.1 release candidate.

For those unaware, release candidates are snapshots that are usually released when the main update's release date is close. So far, for the 1.18.1 Java update, one pre-release and three release candidates have been released. Interested readers can check out the previous release candidate here.

Minecraft 1.18.1 release candidate 3

slicedlime @slicedlime A critical security issue has been found that affects Minecraft. If you have the game running, please shut down all running instances of the game and Launcher and restart - your Launcher will automatically download the fix. A critical security issue has been found that affects Minecraft. If you have the game running, please shut down all running instances of the game and Launcher and restart - your Launcher will automatically download the fix.

What has been changed or fixed in this snapshot?

The latest Minecraft 1.18.1 snapshot comes with only one fix and no new changes made to the game's features. The developers have revealed that they have fixed a critical security issue.

They advise players to shut down all instances of Minecraft and the launcher that are open on any computer. Upon restarting, the launcher will automatically download the fix. The version of the launcher does not matter.

The developers have asked the fans to assume that the fix is verified for only Minecraft 1.17 and all versions that came after it. Modded versions may still be vulnerable as well.

Slicedlime, the tech lead of Minecraft Java Edition, has also asked players that are running Minecraft servers to add "-Dlog4j2.formatMsgNoLookups=true" JVM argument to the command line until 1.18.1 is available.

When will the Minecraft 1.18.1 update be released?

slicedlime @slicedlime We've now released a third release candidate for Minecraft 1.18.1 to fix a critical security issue: minecraft.net/article/minecr… We've now released a third release candidate for Minecraft 1.18.1 to fix a critical security issue: minecraft.net/article/minecr…

The Minecraft 1.18.1 update will come with many fixed bugs and a few minor changes to the game. Overall, it will make the gameplay a lot better and more stable for Minecrafters.

The developers have not revealed any release date for the update. However, as they have said that they will not be releasing any new snapshots with bug fixes, fans can expect the Minecraft 1.18.1 update to be released very soon.

