How to download Minecraft 1.18 pre-release 1 for Java Edition

After many regular and experimental Minecraft snapshots, developers are ready to deliver pre-releases for the Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update. Mojang today unveiled the first pre-release for the Minecraft 1.18 update.

The pre-release launch means developers are now finally over with the snapshots. Unlike snapshots, pre-releases do not bring any new content to the game. Instead, these versions are focused on fixing bugs and crashes before the final release.

Minecraft 1.18 pre-release 1 brought a long list of bug fixes and changes. Developers have also reintroduced Large Biomes and Amplified world types in this pre-release. Interested players can download 1.18 pre-release 1 to try out all the new tweaks.

Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs pre-release 1

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update is coming closer to its final release. Before that, developers launch a series of pre-releases to fix bugs and other issues. Players can try pre-releases and notify developers about bugs if there are any.

Minecraft 1.18 pre-release 1 is available on the official game launcher. Follow these steps to install the latest pre-release:

Open the official Minecraft launcher. If not already installed, get it from here.

Go to the Installations tab available next to the Play tab in the launcher.

In the Installations tab, players will have to enable snapshots first.

Once snapshots are enabled, players can go to create a New Installation.

While making a new installation, select pre-release 1 and make a new profile.

Go to the Play and select the newly installed profile under versions. Then, start the game.

After starting the game, the launcher will download all the required files and install them. Once installed, players will be able to play Minecraft 1.18 pre-release 1.

What's new in Minecraft 1.18 pre-release 1?

Minecraft 1.18 pre-release 1 reintroduced two of the most famous world types: Large Biomes and Amplified. Both have been added back to Minecraft. A few snapshots ago, developers removed these world types as they didn't fit well with the 1.18 world generation. Anyway, they have now returned.

The first pre-release features tons of minor bug fixes reported by players in snapshots. Interested players can read the patch notes to learn about all bug fixes. After trying pre-release 1, players are encouraged to share their feedback to help developers fix major issues.

In the coming days, Mojang will reveal more pre-releases for Minecraft 1.18 update. Players can expect to hear the official launch date for Caves and Cliffs Part 2 anytime soon.

