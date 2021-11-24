How to download Minecraft 1.18 pre-release 7 for Java Edition

As the much-awaited release date for Minecraft 1.18 approaches, Minecraft's developers have been busy fixing bugs and preparing Caves and Cliffs Part 2 for its official release. The developers have been releasing pre-releases almost every day since the official announcement, each tackling different bugs and issues.

Minecraft 1.18 pre-release 7 fixes multiple critical issues related to render distance, azalea trees, world generation, and more. Cave generation was also tweaked in this pre-release.

Guide to download Minecraft 1.18 pre-release 7

Interested players can download the Minecraft 1.18 pre-release 7 using the official Minecraft launcher. It is available for macOS, Linux, and Windows devices. Follow these steps to download pre-release 7 for Minecraft 1.18 Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update:

Open Minecraft launcher. Players without Minecraft launcher can download and install it from here. After the launcher opens, players can see the Play tab. To install the pre-release 7, players will have to head over to the Installations tab. In the Installations tab, make sure the snapshots option is enabled. If not, players can find it under the VERSIONS area. After enabling snapshots, make a fresh installation. While making a new installation, select pre-release 7. It won't show up if the snapshots option is disabled. After creating a profile for pre-release 7, go to the Play tab. Select the newly installed profile and click on the PLAY button to download and install pre-release 7.

There isn't much new in this pre-release 7 in terms of fresh features, but a lot of quality of life changes have been made. Here are the official patch notes for pre-release 7.

List of changes and bug fixes Minecraft 1.17 in pre-release 7

slicedlime @slicedlime We're now releasing the seventh pre-release for Minecraft 1.18, fixing some critical issues and further tweaking cave feature density minecraft.net/en-us/article/… We're now releasing the seventh pre-release for Minecraft 1.18, fixing some critical issues and further tweaking cave feature density minecraft.net/en-us/article/…

Changes

In pre-release 7, the number of cave features is increased.

Bugs fixed

A bug where azalea tree would generate in water is fixed.

Servers can now generate amplified and large biome worlds.

Render distance when set at 13 caused lag at the world border.

Dirt texture in dirt path blocks was one pixel too low. It is now fixed.

A bug fixed where optimizing 1.17 world in 1.18, old “Level” Compound is not deleted which resulted in world size increase.

Minecraft 1.18 update will release on November 30. Players can expect Mojang to announce release candidates for Minecraft version 1.18 soon.

