How to download Minecraft 1.18 Snapshot 21w43a for Java Edition

After the first part of Caves and Cliffs was released, Mojang released an experimental snapshot featuring new terrain generation to get feedback from players.

After seven experimental snapshots and a lot of feedback, Mojang started creating regular snapshots. Today, developers have released the seventh Minecraft 1.18 snapshot featuring smooth world blending, numerous bug fixes, and old world upgrades.

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 2 is easily the biggest update the community has ever seen. This update will revamp the entire Overworld by adding new caves, mountains, and more world-generation features. Minecraft developers have been working hard on the update ever since the 1.17 update.

Minecraft 1.18 snapshot 21w43a

In the upcoming 1.18 update, Mojang is extending the Overworld's bottom limit to Y -64. Deepslate blocks will replace the old bedrock layer around Y 0. The latest snapshot only has deepslate blocks underneath the previous bedrock layer.

Previously, areas at the border of 1.17 worlds generated abruptly in 1.18 snapshots. This snapshot fixes that by adding a smooth transition at the edge of the old worlds. Players can download the snapshot 21w43a to experience the new transition from 1.17 to 1.18 world generation.

Steps to download Minecraft 1.18 snapshot 21w43a

Downloading Java snapshots is pretty easy as there is no need to register for beta testing. Players only need the official Minecraft launcher to download any snapshot ever released. Follow these steps to download Minecraft 21w43a:

Open Minecraft Launcher. Players who don't have it installed can get it from the official site. Go over to the Installations tab. Under VERSIONS, players will have to select the snapshot. The next step is to make a new installation. While making a new installation, select snapshot 21w43a and create a new profile. Go to the Play tab and select the newly created profile. Hit the PLAY button to start downloading files for snapshot 21w43a. Once downloaded, the launcher will start the game.

Players can move their old 1.17 worlds to 1.18 snapshots. However, this should be avoided as there's always a chance for world corruption. Instead, players can create new worlds to explore majestic mountains and stunning caves coming in Caves and Cliffs Part 2.

Major features in snapshot 21w43a

World generation smoother around the edges of old worlds.

Bedrock found between Y level 0 or 4 in old words will turn into deepslate.

Seeds have been reshuffled. Previous 1.18 snapshot seeds won't generate the same world.

The number of flooded caves near river and ocean coastlines lowered.

The space underneath Y 0 is filled with deepslate blocks.

Along with these, Mojang also made many bug fixes and changes. Players can read the patch notes to learn about everything new in snapshot 21w43a.

