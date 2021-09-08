How to download Minecraft 1.18 Experimental Snapshot 7 for Java Edition

Mojang has released the seventh experimental snapshot for the upcoming Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update. Compared to previous experimental snapshots, this one is pretty small in terms of changes.

Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs is turning out to be the biggest update in the game's history. The world generation change coming in 1.18 was pretty unstable and bugged. Due to this, developers decided to release experimental snapshots for testing world generation and get community feedback.

Experimental Snapshot 7 is now out with some really interesting tweaks to Elytras! What do you think of the changes? How did it feel playing around with them?https://t.co/EKUN3x2t9M — Ulraf (@_Ulraf_) September 8, 2021

Minecraft 1.18 Experimental Snapshot 7 brings tweaks to elytra, rockets, noodle caves and terrain generation. This article guides readers on how to download the latest experimental snapshot.

Minecraft 1.18 Experimental Snapshot 7

Experimental snapshots cannot be downloaded from the Minecraft launcher like regular snapshots. This is probably due to performance and stability issues found in experimental snapshots.

To test the new world generation, players will have to download experimental snapshots manually. Follow these steps to install Minecraft 1.18 Experimental Snapshot 7:

Step 1: Players will first have to download the zip file for Minecraft 1.18 Experimental Snapshot 7. Download it from here. It is the official file provided by Mojang.

Step 2: Next, players will have to open the Minecraft data folder. Players who cannot find the folder can do this:

Windows: Open File Explorer and search for "%appdata%\.minecraft"

Mac OS X: Select "Go to folder" and enter "~/Library/Application Support/minecraft" to find the Minecraft folder.

Linux users: Enter "~/.minecraft or /home/<your username>/.minecraft/"

After locating the data folder, open it and go to the versions folder. The downloaded file needs to be unpacked here in a new folder.

Step 3: Open the Minecraft launcher and go to the "Installations" tab. Click on "New Installation" and create a new profile. Under VERSION, select the folder created in step 1, which contains unzipped files. Type a profile name and click on "Create".

Step 4: Go to the Play tab and select the Experimental Snapshot 7. Click on the PLAY button and wait for the Minecraft launcher to download the rest of the required files. After that, the game will start.

Players can also follow this step-by-step image. They can create a new world to test all the world generation features available in the experimental snapshot.

The latest experimental snapshot doesn't add any major terrain changes. However, this snapshot causes a huge shift in how rockets and elytra work together.

