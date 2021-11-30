How to download Minecraft 1.18 update on Bedrock and Java Edition

The most anticipated Minecraft update of the year will be released today. It is expected to be released around 6 PM GMT, judging by the release time of the last major Minecraft update.

The Minecraft 1.18 update is all about caves and mountains. As these two things have been the same for quite some time, developers are releasing new biomes for both.

slicedlime @slicedlime Later today, Minecraft 1.18 - The Caves & Cliffs Update Part II will release. Here's the best guide you'll find to the huge changes in this version! youtube.com/watch?v=KkGf0h… Later today, Minecraft 1.18 - The Caves & Cliffs Update Part II will release. Here's the best guide you'll find to the huge changes in this version! youtube.com/watch?v=KkGf0h…

A guide to downloading Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update part 2 on all platforms

↣ redsto.ne/cavescliffsiic… ↢ Mark your calendars, and start practising your awestruck gasps: Caves & Cliffs: Part II releases in all its natural splendour on November 30th! Mark your calendars, and start practising your awestruck gasps: Caves & Cliffs: Part II releases in all its natural splendour on November 30th!↣ redsto.ne/cavescliffsiic… ↢ https://t.co/MpB1QplXDp

How to download the update

Once the update has been released, players can follow these steps to download the Java Edition of Minecraft 1.18:

Step 1: Launch the Minecraft launcher.

Step 2: Click on the selected version being displayed on the bottom left.

Step 3: Select the latest release and press play.

After the player has pressed the play button, the launcher will start downloading the latest available version and install it. Once installed, the game will automatically launch.

To get the Bedrock Edition update, follow these steps:

Android

Step 1: Open the Minecraft launcher.

Step 2: Tap on the profile picture.

Step 3: Select "Manage app & device" and then tap on "Updates available"

Step 4: Locate Minecraft and update from there.

iOS

Step 1: Launch the App Store.

Step 2: Tap on the profile picture.

Step 3: Look for the pending Minecraft update and update from there.

Xbox

Step 1: Open "My apps & games".

Step 2: Look for Minecraft. Once found, select "More options".

Step 3: Select "Manage Game & Add-ons."

Step 4: Navigate to "Updates" and update Minecraft from there.

PlayStation

Usually, the auto-update option is enabled on all PlayStation consoles. If not, players can follow these steps to update Minecraft:

Step 1: Look for Minecraft and select options.

Step 2: Select "Check for updates". The update will then be downloaded and installed.

Windows (Bedrock Edition)

Step 1: Open the Microsoft store.

Step 2: Select the three dots in the top right corner. Then, select "Downloads and updates".

Step 3: Find Minecraft and update it from there.

Nintendo Switch

Step 1: With Minecraft selected, press the "-" or the "+* button.

Step 2: Open "Software Update".

Step 3: Select the "Via the internet" option and the update will then be downloaded.

