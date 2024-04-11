How to download Minecraft 1.20.5 pre-release 1

Minecraft 1.20.5 pre-release 1 is officially out, and you can download it right now to check out all the new and improved features added to the game. The pre-release has a couple of interesting additions, including important bug fixes and technical changes. The title got four new advancements focusing on the wolf and the armadillo.

If you want to download the Minecraft 1.21 update's 1.20.5 pre-release 1 and get these new advancements, here’s how to do it.

What to do to download Minecraft 1.20.5 pre-release 1

Downloading the latest snapshot via the game launcher (Image via Mojang Studios)

To download Minecraft 1.20.5 pre-release 1, first open the Minecraft Launcher. This is where you can download all the different versions of the game, be it older snapshots or the latest updates. Once you open the launcher, you will see the ‘Play’ page where you can start the game.

From the top tab, open the ‘Installation’ page. This is where you will see the latest installed versions of the title and get access to other iterations. You might find the latest version and snapshot already installed. If not, click on ‘New Installation.’

From here, you can name the downloaded file anything you want. From the ‘Version’ drop-down menu, select the ‘Latest snapshot (1.20.5-pre1)’ and then choose the location you want to install the version in. Here’s an important tip; always download snapshots and other experimental updates separate from your main game file.

The Wolf and Armadillo in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Since these snapshots add new and experimental features, many of them are buggy and can lead to errors. Your current world might be affected if these snapshots are downloaded to the main version of the game. So, it's best to download and play these versions separately.

Once the download has been completed, head over to the ‘Play’ page, select the snapshot version, and click 'Play.' That is all you need to do to get the snapshot installed and running on your computer.

The 1.20.5 pre-release 1 adds four new advancements to the game:

Isn’t it Scute

Snip It!

Good as New

The Whole Pack

‘Isn’t it Scute’ is an advancement that you can get when you obtain the armadillo scutes using a brush. The armadillo scute can be used to craft wolf armor.

‘Snip It’ will be awarded when you remove the wolf armor from the animal using shears, while ‘Good as New’ is attained when you repair a damaged wolf armor using armadillo scutes.

Finally, ‘The Whole Pack’ can be achieved by taming one of each of the eight new wolf variants.