Minecraft is about to receive a lot of exciting changes with the upcoming Minecraft 1.21 update, and the wait is getting harder by the day. Thankfully, players have something they can try before the official update is released. Mojang Studios put out the 1.20.5 pre-release 2 for players to download. Pre-release 2 adds a lot of crucial bug fixes and minor changes to Minecraft.

Here’s how you can get your hands on the latest version of the game

How to download Minecraft 1.20.5 pre-release 2

The pre-release 2 fixes some bugs (Image via Mojang Studios)

Just like any other official download and installation for the game, you need to fire up the Minecraft Launcher. Once opened, head over to the ‘Installation’ tab. This is where you can install the latest updates for the game. On a side note, the ‘Installation’ tab also allows you to download older versions of the game, including the recently added April Fool’s update.

Once on the ‘Installation’ page, you will find the latest version of Minecraft either available or already installed. In case you cannot find it, try checking the ‘Snapshot’ box. This will show the latest snapshot available.

If you still cannot find the latest release, then click on the ‘New Installation’ button to manually install the latest version of the game. Since these are pre-release versions of the game, bugs and errors will likely be present. It is recommended that you install it in a different directory, away from your main game, or make a backup of your main game to be on the safe side.

Downloading the latest Snapshot (Image via Mojang Studios)

You can change the directory of the game from the installation menu. Once you have it installed, you can either click ‘Play’ from the installation page, or you can open the ‘Play’ page and launch the game from there. Make sure that the latest version of the pre-release is selected.

Coming to the details of Minecraft 1.20.5 pre-release 2, the update patches a ton of bugs and improves the experimental features. The biggest change here is the animation when players travel to other dimensions—both the nether portal and the end portal transition animations have been altered.

Eight new wolf types have been added, with each found in a specific biome. Four new advancements have also been added to the game, out of which one has been renamed in this update. The advancement ‘Snip It!’ has been changed to ‘Shear Brilliance.’

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback