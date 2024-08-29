How to download Minecraft 1.21.30.25 beta and preview

Minecraft beta and preview 1.21.30.25 debuted on August 28, 2024. It serves as something of a hotfix to previous previews in order to address unexpected bugs surrounding the mace's stacking, enchantments, and durability. Mobs' ability touse the mace smash attack has also been temporarily removed but will be reintroduced at a later date.

Although it isn't the most impactful update for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition in recent weeks, it doesn't hurt to examine how to download the preview/beta to help ensure that you don't encounter the mace bugs that Mojang mentioned in the patch notes. It's important to note that preview 1.21.30.25 is currently only available on Xbox, PlayStation, Windows PCs, and Android/iOS.

How to download Minecraft preview 1.21.30.25 on compatible devices

Xbox One and Series X|S

Accessing previews on Xbox is a relatively simple process (Image via Mojang)

As long as you've purchased the base game or have an Xbox Game Pass subscription, downloading Minecraft preview 1.21.30.25 or other experimental releases is a pretty simple process. However, if it's your first time downloading a preview, you can find the steps below:

From your dashboard, open the store application or the Xbox Game Pass Library. Open the search bar, enter "Minecraft Preview," and open the resulting store page. Click on the Install button.

PlayStation 4 and 5

Previews are relatively new to PlayStation consoles (Image via Mojang/Sony)

Minecraft previews haven't been around long for the PlayStation 4 and 5, but fans are thankful they've arrived all the same. Additionally, the process of accessing previews on these consoles is a bit different compared to Xbox platforms. You can find the necessary steps below:

Run the base game and select your settings on the main menu. Scrolldown the sidebar on the left side of the screen and select "Preview" at the bottom. Select either "Get PlayStation 4 Preview" or "Get PlayStation 5 Preview." Select "Download."

Windows 10/11 PCs

Downloading previews on Windows can be carried out differently depending on some circumstances (Image via Microsoft)

When it comes to downloading Minecraft previews on Windows 10/11 PCs, you must follow slightly different steps depending on whether or not you currently have one installed already. If you do, you can use the Microsoft Store to update the preview. Otherwise, you can skip the need for the Microsoft Store app and download preview 1.21.30.25 or above directly from the launcher.

Both options can be found below with their own steps:

If you don't have an existing preview installed, open the Minecraft Launcher client. Select the Windows edition in the game list to the left and click the button that reads "Latest Release." Choose "Latest Preview" instead and press the green Install button. If you already have a preview installed, open the Microsoft Store application on your PC, navigate to the library, and click on the Games button. There should be a listing for Minecraft Preview with an update button you can click. If not, try tapping the "Get Updates" button to fetch the update from Microsoft's servers.

Android/iOS

Downloading previews on mobile devices differs between Android and iOS (Image via Apple)

The task of downloading a preview on your mobile device is different depending on your operating system. Android users can access previews via the base game's Google Play Store page, while the TestFlight app will be used for iOS. Whatever the case, both methods are addressed below:

On Android, open the Google Play Store and find the store page for Minecraft. Scroll down the store page to the bottom, find a section that reads "Join the Beta," and tap the accompanying text link. This will replace your base game app with the preview. On iOS, begin by downloading the TestFlight app from the App Store if you haven't already. Head to the TestFlight signup page for the preview and use your account information to sign up. You should receive an email. Open it and select "View in TestFlight." Tap "Accept" if you're a new tester. Now, hit "Install" or tap "Update/Open" if you're a returning tester.

That's all there is to it! Once a preview is installed, it will update automatically on most platforms. However, you may need to carry out the manual update process via the Microsoft Store application if you're on Windows PCs.

