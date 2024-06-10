How to download Minecraft 1.21 on mobile devices when the update comes out

Minecraft 1.21 update is about to be released in a few days. Mojang Studios recently dropped their monthly news video where they talk about everything related to their games. At the end of the video, Agnes Larsson, the company's Game Director, announced that the update will be released on June 13, 2024. Players will be eagerly waiting for it to be released so that they can quickly download it and play around with all the new features.

Usually, downloading such official updates from Mojang Studios is extremely easy, whether gamers are on PC, gaming consoles, or mobile devices. Here is a short guide for downloading the Minecraft 1.21 update on mobile devices.

Steps to download Minecraft 1.21 update on mobile devices and more

Downloading and installing official updates is quite easy for any player, especially when compared to dealing with third-party mods, resource packs, and more.

The sandbox game is available on both Android and iOS devices in the form of Bedrock Edition. They are the only two smartphone operating systems on which the game runs.

When it comes to downloading the 1.21 update on mobile devices, here's the process players need to follow:

Head to the Google Play Store, or App Store, respectively.

In the app, search for the game's product page.

If the update is made available, you will see an Update button. Click on it and the device will start downloading and installing seamlessly.

Once complete, you can open the game and enjoy all the new features the 1.21 update has to offer.

It is crucial to note that the Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update may not be available to all users worldwide right away. They may have to wait patiently for it to appear on their devices.

New features arriving in Minecraft 1.21 update

The 1.21 update brings a few new features that are exclusive to Bedrock Edition (Pocket Edition for mobile devices). The update brings hardcore game mode and spectator mode to the edition, which was previously exclusive to Java Edition. Players will now be able to enjoy the ultra-difficult game mode and fly around in spectator mode on their mobile devices.

Apart from that, the update brings features like a new trial chamber structure, new trial spawners, crafter block, mace weapon, etc. With these features, several new mechanics like automated crafting, multiplayer challenges and rewards, and damage mechanics are also arriving.