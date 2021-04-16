How to download Minecraft 21w15a Caves and Cliffs snapshot

Minecraft snapshots are test versions of the game that are released by Mojang to allow players to provide feedback and report bugs in the game. Snapshots are usually released to players on Wednesdays.

This Wednesday's caves and cliffs snapshot introduced new mob animations such as goats' ability to ram into anything that moves, and it also switched off a few of the newer features due to a delay. Some of these features include: World height being switched back to the 1.16 levels, Crack carvers being switched off, etc.

This snapshot was released on April 14, 2021, so players may not have heard about it yet since it is still fairly new. This snapshot added a lot of new changes to Minecraft for players to experience.

Some of the new additions that were added are: Creepers will never dare to come in contact with goats, A crunchy sound is produced when bonemeal is used, and The main Minecraft background has been upgraded

There were also multiple bug fixes and block changes such as fixed light rendered, fixed gold ore smelting issues, fixed glow lichen bugs, Deepslate bugs, and many more bug fixes.

Since this is a new snapshot, some players may not know how to initiate the download process to try out the new features. This is normal for new players, and there's no need to worry.

In this article, players will be informed on how to download the latest Minecraft 21w15a snapshot on Java edition.

How to download Minecraft's latest 21w15a Snapshot

How to download the Snapshot

(Image via Minecraft. net)

Advertisement

Players should note that downloading snapshots can sometimes corrupt the Minecraft world. It is highly recommended that players back up all of their worlds before installing the snapshot.

To successfully download the snapshot, players will need to follow these steps:

Download the Minecraft Launcher if it is not already downloaded Open the Minecraft launcher Select the "Installations" option tab in the top left of the screen Click on and enable snapshots in the installations tab

Players should ensure that they report any bugs found within the game to Mojang, and most importantly, have fun. Snapshots are only available for the Java version of Minecraft, so unfortunately other versions of the game will not be able to run snapshots.

Enjoy and continue to be on the look out for new snapshots. Also, do not forget to back up data.