How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.16.221 Update

The Minecraft Bedrock Update 1.16.221 was released a few days ago. Players will see a lot of bug fixes within this update.

All Minecraft updates aim to provide players with a better gaming experience. This update brings many fixes for bugs that were big issues for players in the past.

Players can download this update on any console that is compatible with the Minecraft Bedrock Edition. This update is not too big in size, which means players will be able to download it pretty easily.

This article takes a look at how players can download the Minecraft 1.16.221 Bedrock update on all compatible platforms.

How can players download the Minecraft 1.16.221 update?

Windows 10

Windows 10 (Image via Windows Blog)

Updates on Windows 10 should update automatically for players. If they don't update automatically, players will need to follow these steps:

Go to the Microsoft store. Select the three dots in the right corner and click on "Downloads and Updates." Select "Get Updates." All applications requiring an update should install from there, including Minecraft.

Xbox One

Xbox One (Image via Xbox wire)

Sometimes, it can be tricky for Xbox to automatically update games, but this depends on how much space the user has available on the console.

To double-check and make sure that updates are downloaded, players need to follow these steps:

Go to My Games and Apps. Select Minecraft and click on the "Manage Game and Add-ons" option. Click on updates. Any available updates will be shown, and if there is none, the game is all up-to-date.

Android/iOS

Android/iOS (Image via Uptodown on Youtube)

Like other platforms, phones and other devices can update Minecraft automatically, but players can sometimes run into app store issues that prevent them from doing so.

Players need to follow these steps to manually update Minecraft:

Navigate to the app store or Google Play Store. Search for the game Minecraft. Click on update if there is an update option prompted. If the latest version is already installed, just press "open" and play.

Playstation

PlayStation usually updates automatically if players keep the console in rest mode. However, if it is completely turned off, it will not update. Players can follow these instructions to update manually:

Hover over the game Minecraft. Click on the options button. Select "check for update." The update will begin if there is one available.

