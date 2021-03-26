How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.16.230.50 beta version

The Minecraft beta 1.16.230.50 was released yesterday on 25 March 2021. This is the very first beta for Minecraft's 1.16.230 edition and it adds new bug fixes and new lighting effects.

This beta adds new glow lichen blocks to Minecraft, which provides a slight light source inside the caves. Since it is rumored that caves will be darker in the 1.17 Minecraft update, the glow blocks will assist players in mining within caves by providing a small light source.

The beta also made a few changes within the game, such as rooted dirt that can be turned into grass using a shovel, and bees are now attracted to azalea flowers and leaves.

Players may download the Minecraft beta on any up-to-date platform that supports the Google Play store. When players are beta testing, they should note that other players who are not enduring the beta cannot join them.

Players who decide to preview the beta may experience a few bugs within the game, this is because this is just a beta so things will not be as smooth as a normal update. Players should note any bugs and report them to Mojang.

This article will inform players on how to download the new beta on the platform they are using!

How to download the most recent Minecraft beta!

Xbox and Windows Users

Navigate to the store app located on the Windows 10 or Xbox one Search for the xbox insider hub app Download and install the xbox insider hub app Wait for the installation to complete Launch the Xbox insider app Navigate to insider content then select the Minecraft beta Keep in mind it is just a beta and report any bugs found to mojang.

Android Users

(Image via Slashgear)

In order to download the Minecraft Beta on Android, players will need to use an updated device that supports Google Play. Sadly, the beta is not supported for players who play on Mac or iPhone devices since those devices do not support the Google Play service.

Purchase the game off of the google play store In the description click on the “join beta” link that is located in the description Click on “become tester” Wait for the update to begin in the store Keep in mind the game is just a beta, report any bugs seen to mojang

What are betas for?

The goal of the beta is so the creators of the game can make sure that players can play the game successfully and to try to find as many bugs as possible.

The creators are trying to test the smoothness of the game and want to receive feedback and advice from loyal players of the game on what can be improved or what still needs to be worked on.

Betas pretty much add the finishing polish to games, and give the creator an idea on what should be done in the next update. Betas also give players a chance to experience the new update before it comes out!