How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.0.50 beta

The Minecraft beta 1.17.0.50 was released just 24 hours ago, on April 21st, 2021. This beta introduces players to new items and blocks within the Minecraft world that could potentially be added to the game in the next big update.

The new blocks and items include Amethyst bud, Amethyst clusters, Blocks of Amethyst, Block of raw metal, Budding Amethyst, Calcite, Smooth Basalt, Tinted glass, and Tuff.

Players will be able to play around with these items, provide feedback on what they think should and should not be included in the game, and report bugs or glitches with the new blocks.

This beta also allows players to craft new things with copper ingots, such as spyglass. More sounds have been added into Minecraft, such as different sounds for bonemeal, drowning and burning.

Players can download the Minecraft beta to give feedback on the game or to test out the new update before anyone else to voice their opinion on what they believe could be done to better the game.

With that in mind, here is how to download the Minecraft 1.17.0.50 beta for bedrock edition.

Downloading the Minecraft 1.17.0.50 beta

Windows 10 and Xbox users

(Image via Wccftech)

Navigate to the store app located on the Windows 10 or Xbox one Search for the xbox insider hub app Download and install the xbox insider hub app Wait for the installation to complete Launch the Xbox insider app Navigate to insider content then select the Minecraft beta Keep in mind it is just a beta and report any bugs found to mojang.

Android users

(Image via IPnews)

Keep in mind that only Android devices that support the Google Play Store will be able to download the beta. Without the Google Play Store, players will not be able to download the beta.

Purchase the game off of the google play store In the description click on the “join beta” link that is located in the description Click on “become tester” Wait for the update to begin in the store Keep in mind the game is just a beta, report any bugs seen to mojang

The goal of the beta is so the creators of the game can make sure that players can play the game successfully and to try to find as many bugs as possible.