How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.0.58 Beta version

Caves and Cliffs is one of the most awaited Minecraft updates. Fans haven't been able to wait for the Caves and Cliffs update to drop ever since Mojang announced the update at Minecon 2020 Live.

Unfortunately, due to technical difficulties and the work from home situation, Mojang won't be able to deliver the update at the specific time. The developers decided to split the update into two parts. They are now focusing on releasing a flawless first update this summer.

This week's Bedrock 1.17.0.58 beta version adds features to dripstones and fixes many bugs. Stalagmites will now drip water if there's water above the dripstone block they are attached to. Players can download the Bedrock 1.17.0.58 Beta version to experience the experimental features.

How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.0.58

Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.0.58 is available for free to players who already own Minecraft. Interested players can try the beta version on Windows, Xbox, and Android. As of now, only these devices can install the Minecraft 1.17.0.58 release.

Players can download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.0.58 after registering for the beta program. Before installing the beta versions, read the instructions given by the developers:

Joining the beta will replace the game with a work-in-progress version of Minecraft.

Players will not have access to Realms and cannot join non-beta players while previewing the beta.

Any worlds played while in the beta cannot be opened in previous versions of the game, so please make copies of worlds to prevent losing them.

Beta builds can be unstable and are not representative of the final version quality.

How to opt-in for Minecraft Beta on different platforms?

Xbox One and Windows 10 players can opt in and out of the beta from the Xbox Insider Hub app . Please be aware that opting in and out of the beta may affect all user accounts on a shared device.*

Android players can opt in and out from the Minecraft page of the Google Play Store.

. Please bear in mind that un-enrolling from the Minecraft Beta can sometimes take up to 24 hours.

After opting in, players can download the Bedrock Beta from their respective game stores. Turn on the experimental Caves and Cliffs button while creating a new world to load the features from the upcoming update.

Creating a new world is the smart thing to do, as the beta version is unstable and can corrupt the data file. Always remember to make a backup before updating a world to a newer version.

How to opt-out from Beta on Windows and Xbox

Xbox opt-out steps:

Open the Xbox Insider Hub app and unenroll from the beta. Uninstall Minecraft. Hard reset the Xbox console by holding down the power button until the console turns off, waiting 10 seconds, and then turning the console back on. Reinstall Minecraft from the Ready to Install section of Games & Apps.

Windows 10 opt-out steps:

Be sure to back up your worlds first! Open the Xbox Insider Hub app and unenroll from the beta. Uninstall Minecraft. Reinstall Minecraft from the Microsoft Store app.

Source: Minecraft Official site