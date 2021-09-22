How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.30 update

This week, Minecraft developers have surprised Bedrock players with an update instead of a beta version. Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.30 is the biggest update players have seen since the Caves and Cliffs Part 1 release.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.30 introduces many features under the experimental Caves and Cliffs option like mob spawning changes, ore veins, noodle caves, and more. Developers have also added a couple of new features for players still enjoying Caves and Cliffs Part 1.

Andrew (Toycat) @ibxtoycat

feedback.minecraft.net/hc/en-us/artic… New update out for bedrock! 1.17.30, including some experimental features from 1.18 (behind the toggle, of course) New update out for bedrock! 1.17.30, including some experimental features from 1.18 (behind the toggle, of course)

feedback.minecraft.net/hc/en-us/artic…

Bedrock Edition players can now use a new rule called "Respawn Blocks Explode" to prevent respawn anchors and beds from exploding. Developers have also added corner mode to the structure blocks.

Download latest Minecraft 1.17.30 Bedrock update

Minecraft 1.17.30 Bedrock update is focused on Caves and Cliffs Part 2 features. Rather than releasing these features in beta, developers have gone ahead and launched an official Minecraft update.

On the bright side, now all players can test the experimental features. Previously, the beta versions were only available for Android, Windows 10, and Xbox One. Due to this, players on other devices were unable to access the new experimental features.

Jay Wells ⛏️ @Mega_Spud



Please note - the update can take a while to reach all platforms and Realms, thanks for your patience! We have a Minecraft Bedrock Edition update rolling out on all available platforms today! Check out the changelog for 1.17.30 here: feedback.minecraft.net/hc/en-us/artic… Please note - the update can take a while to reach all platforms and Realms, thanks for your patience! We have a Minecraft Bedrock Edition update rolling out on all available platforms today! Check out the changelog for 1.17.30 here: feedback.minecraft.net/hc/en-us/artic…



Please note - the update can take a while to reach all platforms and Realms, thanks for your patience!

Minecraft 1.17.30 Bedrock allows players from all devices to test the new experimental features like new biomes, terrain generation, mob spawning, and more. Here are the steps to download the latest update on different devices:

Android and iOS devices

Open Google PlayStore or iOS App Store. Search for Minecraft. If the game is already installed, players will get the option to update to the latest version. Click on the Update button to install Minecraft 1.17.30.

Windows 10

Open Microsoft Store. Go to Minecraft's official page. From here, players can update to Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.30 version.

Xbox One

Open "My Apps & Games." From here, select Minecraft press the button for more options. Select “Manage game & add-ons” and then “Updates.” This way, players can easily download the latest Bedrock update.

Other console devices

Also Read

Most consoles have an automatic game update system. They can update to the latest version automatically. Some consoles may provide players with a pop up saying an update is available,

After downloading the latest beta, players will have to create a new world with Experimental Caves and Cliffs enabled. As of right now, players cannot upgrade their old experimental worlds to the latest version.

Faster than Dream's speedruns, Like & Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft Facebook page!

Edited by Yasho Amonkar