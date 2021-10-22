How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.18.0.22 beta version

Last week has been pretty busy for Mojang with Minecraft Live 2021, the most awaited event of the year. At the event, developers announced that the deep dark cave and its features would arrive in The Wild Update.

Many players were surprised after reading the patch notes for this week's Minecraft Bedrock beta. Mojang has added "all" deep dark blocks to the beta 1.18.0.22 release.

In the latest beta, players can get sculk blocks, sculk veins, sculk catalysts, and sculk shriekers. This article is a guide on how to download beta 1.18.0.22 for Minecraft Bedrock.

Instructions on how players can download Minecraft Bedrock's 1.18.0.22 beta version

Players can download Minecraft Bedrock 1.18.0.22 to try various new sculk blocks coming in The Wild Update. To test the latest beta, players will have to become beta testers first.

Before applying for beta testing, players should know the following:

Bedrock betas are only available for Xbox One, Android, and Windows 10.

While participating in beta testing, Minecraft is replaced with a version still in development.

Beta testers do not have access to Realms. They cannot play with non-beta players.

Worlds opened in the latest beta cannot be played on the older versions.

As beta builds are still in development, they do not represent the final quality of an update. Features shown in beta may change in the official release.

Players shouldn't feel overwhelmed with these, as they can easily switch to the current official version (1.17.40) by leaving beta testing.

Download Minecraft beta 1.18.0.22 on Android

Launch Google PlayStore. Click on the search bar and enter Minecraft. Go to Minecraft's official page on Google PlayStore. Scroll down and look for the option to become a "Beta Tester." Join beta testing and download the latest beta.

Download Minecraft beta 1.18.0.22 on Xbox One and Windows 10

Windows 10 and Xbox One players will need to install the Xbox Insider Hub app. It is available on Microsoft Store and Xbox Store. After installation, open the Insider Hub app. Go to preview and search for Minecraft. Click on Minecraft and join its beta testing program. Download the latest beta from the store.

After installing the beta, players can create a new world with Vanilla Experiments Toggle turned on to find sculk blocks in the creative menu.

What's new in Minecraft beta 1.18.0.22?

Minecraft Bedrock 1.18.0.22 beta brings new music, with music disks added to Java yesterday. Under experimental features, developers have added four sculk blocks planned for The Wild Update.

Jay ⛏️ @Mega_Spud

minecraft.net/en-us/article/… The hills are alive with the sound of...?Check out the changelog for today's beta! The hills are alive with the sound of...?Check out the changelog for today's beta!

minecraft.net/en-us/article/…

Mojang has also moved goat horns and bundles to experimental features as these two will also be coming with Minecraft 1.19 update. Most players, however, only care about tinkering with new sculk blocks.

Kingbdogz, the developer working on deep dark caves, explained the reason behind adding sculk blocks even though they are not coming this year:

kingbdogz @kingbdogz SURPRISE! New Bedrock beta with all Sculk blocks. These will not be in 1.18 of course but we wanted people to be able to test it sooner than next year minecraft.net/en-us/article/… SURPRISE! New Bedrock beta with all Sculk blocks. These will not be in 1.18 of course but we wanted people to be able to test it sooner than next yearminecraft.net/en-us/article/…

Though all sculk blocks are added, they do not have all the functionalities yet. Developers have added them to get feedback from players.

