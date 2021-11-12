How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.18.0.27 beta version

Minecraft developers are now almost ready to release the Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update. The Overworld is finally about to receive its biggest update that will change this realm forever.

Mojang has released the first pre-release for Java Edition and also pushed a new Bedrock beta. While Java Edition received many fixes, the latest beta got a few optimizations and improvements.

Check out the changelog for 1.18.0.27 beta: Happy Thursday! We have a new Bedrock Beta rolling out today!

Minecraft Bedrock 1.18.0.27 beta features fixed bugs related to water, lava, chunk generation in some devices, and other improvements. Players can download Minecraft 1.18.0.27 beta to check the new changes and see if the issues are resolved or not.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.18.0.27 is available for download

Mojang released Minecraft Bedrock 1.18.0.27 beta this week. For some reason, the developers skipped version 1.18.0.26 as the previous beta was 1.18.0.25. However, the beta update was not delayed and was released at the expected time.

The new beta version for Minecraft will be 1.18.0.27, that's right, the 26 has been skipped

Downloading beta versions is a little more complex than downloading snapshots. Players will have to register for beta testing to get Bedrock betas. But before that, Bedrock players should know the following:

Participating in Bedrock beta testing will replace the regular Minecraft with a version still in development.

Access to Realms is disabled while testing Minecraft beta. It means testers won't be able to play with non-beta players.

Worlds opened in beta version won't run in older versions.

Beta builds are still in development. Therefore, players can expect to find many bugs and issues. Most of them get fixed in the final release.

Bedrock betas are available only for Xbox One, Windows 10, and Android devices. Players on other devices cannot play the beta.

Here are the steps to apply for beta testing and download Minecraft 1.18.0.27.

Android devices

Launch Google PlayStore, Enter Minecraft into the search bar. Open Minecraft's official page on PlayStore Scroll down and look for the option to become a tester. After becoming a beta tester, players can download Minecraft 1.18.0.27 from PlayStore.

Xbox One and Windows 10

Install Xbox Insider Hub app from Xbox Store or Microsoft Store. Launch Insider Hub app and search for Minecraft preview. Join Minecraft Bedrock beta testing. After that, players can update Minecraft to beta 1.18.0.27 from their respective stores.

As mentioned earlier, beta versions are in development and can cause issues related to world generation. Players should avoid moving their old worlds to betas unless they have a world backup ready for an emergency.

Edited by Shaheen Banu