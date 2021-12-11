How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.18.10.22 beta version

Around two weeks ago, Mojang released the most awaited update in Minecraft's history. Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update was released for Java and Bedrock Edition on November 30, 2021.

Minecraft 1.18 update changed the Overworld generation beyond any player's imagination. Players can discover new caves below the surface level while tall mountains above the ground. Other terrain features were revamped in this update, along with caves and cliffs.

Players know that some bugs will also slip in with an update filled with drastic changes. Many players wait for a bug fix update before moving to a new major update. Mojang is fixing bugs and has recently released a new Bedrock beta.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.18.10.22 beta is available for download

Minecraft 1.18.10.22 beta for Bedrock Edition is filled with bug fixes and technical changes. This beta release addresses issues related to previous bedrock layers, light blocks, honey bottles, chorus fruits, slimes, etc.

Players can download Minecraft 1.18.10.22 by becoming beta testers. By joining beta testing, players can try out the features before the official release. But before participating in beta testing, please read the following:

Becoming a beta tester will replace Minecraft with a version still in development.

Access to Realms is disabled while playing the beta. Players cannot play with non-beta players.

Worlds played in beta versions are not playable on older versions.

Beta builds can be unstable and, thus, do not represent the final quality of an update.

Currently, Minecraft 1.18.10.22 beta is only available on Xbox One and Android devices. Windows 10 may receive this beta next week.

You can check out the changelog for 1.18.10.22 Beta here:



Hello! It's time for a Bedrock Beta update!

You can check out the changelog for 1.18.10.22 Beta here:

(Please note: this will just be on Xbox & Android this week!)

Download Minecraft 1.18.10.22 beta on Xbox One

Install the Xbox Insider Hub app and open it. Go to the preview page and click on Minecraft. Join beta testing. After becoming a beta tester, players can download the 1.18.10.22 beta from Xbox Store.

Download Minecraft 1.18.10.22 beta on Android

Open Google PlayStore. Tap on the search box and search for Minecraft. Open the official Minecraft page on PlayStore. Scroll down and find the button to become a tester. After becoming a beta tester, players can install the latest Bedrock beta from Google PlayStore.

We're now releasing Minecraft 1.18.1, fixing a critical multiplayer security issue, tweaking world visibility and fixing other bugs.

Java Edition has already received a bug fix update, and players can expect a Bedrock bug fix update soon on all platforms. Interested players can read the patch notes on the official Minecraft site.

