Minecraft 1.18.1 update for Java Edition: Full list of changes revealed

Less than two weeks ago, the much-awaited Minecraft 1.18 update was released. It brought quite a few new features to Minecraft, such as new caves and mountain biomes.

The developers have now released the Minecraft 1.18.1 update for Java Edition. It comes with three new technical changes and a handful of bug fixes. This update is already out for Bedrock Edition, and interested readers can check out what was changed in that update from here.

Minecraft 1.18.1 update for Java Edition

slicedlime @slicedlime We're now releasing Minecraft 1.18.1, fixing a critical multiplayer security issue, tweaking world visibility and fixing other bugs. minecraft.net/article/minecr… We're now releasing Minecraft 1.18.1, fixing a critical multiplayer security issue, tweaking world visibility and fixing other bugs. minecraft.net/article/minecr…

Technical changes made in this update

Players who have been keeping up with pre-releases and release candidates are most likely aware of all the changes and fixes made in this update.

Here's a list of changes made in this update:

The world fog now generates further away from the player to make the terrain that is distant from the player more visible.

Fog is now applied as a cylindrical volume instead of a spherical volume.

An issue causing players on low bandwidth connections to get timeout errors has now been fixed.

List of bugs fixed in Minecraft 1.18.1

Set render distance is two chunks less than it should be.

The beacon's power was reverted to the previous one on world reload.

Bees would despawn when the world is reloaded. This happens only when they are inside a beehive/nest.

/clone caused observers to activate without any updates nearby.

Chunk render distance on servers seems shorter than in Minecraft 1.17.1.

Random non-fatal exceptions in the console: Failed to store chunk ConcurrentModificationException.

When is the next major Minecraft update releasing?

Minecraft @Minecraft



↣ redsto.ne/live ↢ The great outdoors is about to get even greater as we present The Wild Update! The great outdoors is about to get even greater as we present The Wild Update!↣ redsto.ne/live ↢ https://t.co/Z5zXiqROMD

The next major update will be Minecraft 1.19: The Wild Update. It will add new swamp biomes, new mobs, the deep dark cave biome, and more.

Also Read Article Continues below

The update will come out next year. The release date for the Minecraft 1.19 update is yet to be revealed. Once the developers are done working on most features, beta updates, snapshots, pre-releases, and release candidates will also be released for this update.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha