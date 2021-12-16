How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.18.10.24 beta version

It has only been a couple of weeks since Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part II update. Yet, developers have surprised players by releasing a beta featuring frogs and tadpoles.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.18.10.24 is among the first beta releases for The Wild Update. In the previous betas, players got to play with the sculk blocks. The new beta features the adorable frogs and their baby variants called tadpoles.

kingbdogz @kingbdogz can we all appreciate @wChiwi 's animations for the Frog? He seriously nailed it. This is the first mob where we've used keyframe animations, and I think it came out gorgeous while still feeling Minecrafty can we all appreciate @wChiwi's animations for the Frog? He seriously nailed it. This is the first mob where we've used keyframe animations, and I think it came out gorgeous while still feeling Minecrafty https://t.co/DqcI9cJmBu

Players can download Minecraft Bedrock 1.18.10.24 beta to test some upcoming features for The Wild Update. This beta is only available for Windows 10, Xbox One, and Android devices with Google PlayStore.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.18.10.24 beta

Unlike in Java Edition, Bedrock users cannot easily download versions that are still in development. Players will have to become beta testers for Minecraft Bedrock.

Beta testing is only available for Windows 10, Xbox One, and Android. Players on other devices cannot try the experimental features. Players who own a copy of Minecraft Bedrock can join beta testing for the devices mentioned above.

Before becoming a beta tester, players should know the following:

Becoming a beta tester will replace the stable version of Minecraft with a work in progress version.

While testing beta, access to Realms is disabled. Testers cannot play with non-beta players while previewing beta.

Worlds played/loaded in a beta version cannot be played in the official Minecraft version or any older version.

New features added in the beta can be unstable and do not represent the final quality. They may vary in the official release.

Here are the steps to download for Minecraft 1.18.10.24 beta.

Download Minecraft 1.18.10.24 beta for Android devices

Open Google PlayStore. Go to the official Minecraft page on PlayStore. Scroll down to find an option to join beta testing. Become a beta tester. Install or update the latest beta from the official Minecraft page on PlayStore.

Download Minecraft 1.18.10.24 beta for Xbox One and Windows 10

Both Windows 10 and Xbox One users need the Insider Hub app. It is available for download on Xbox Store and Microsoft Store. Open the Insider Hub app and go to the preview page for Minecraft. Join beta for Minecraft Bedrock. After joining, go to Xbox or Microsoft Store and download the new beta.

Andrew (Toycat) @ibxtoycat

minecraft.net/en-us/article/… new beta! here's the change log but I intend to leap right into it for video purposes :) new beta! here's the change log but I intend to leap right into it for video purposes :)minecraft.net/en-us/article/…

In the new beta, frogs and tadpoles have been added. Along with them, it also features bug fixes and gameplay improvements. Players can read the official patch notes to learn what's new in beta 1.18.10.24.

Edited by Shaheen Banu