How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.19.60.20 beta and preview

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition's 1.19.60.20 beta and preview was released on November 23, 2022.

Much like the recent snapshot made available by its Java counterpart, this Bedrock Edition beta features content planned for the upcoming 1.20 update. This includes piglin heads, the ability to put mob heads on note blocks to play sounds, bamboo wood blocks, rafts, and bug fixes.

Bedrock Edition players can access the beta through Microsoft and Mojang's preview program on Windows, Android, and Xbox.

An iOS version of the preview is not yet available. However, Mojang stated in a recent support post that it was working to address the issue.

The process of downloading the latest Minecraft Bedrock preview differs from platform to platform

PC players can enjoy both versions of the game via Xbox Game Pass (Image via Mojang/Microsoft)

Depending on the platform players use, the method of opting in to the Bedrock 1.19.60.20 preview program is different.

Windows players can either use the Minecraft Launcher to enjoy the Bedrock preview or the Xbox Game Pass if they have an active subscription.

Android players utilizing Pocket Edition have their own method via the Google Play Store, while Xbox players can utilize a similar option.

How to download the latest Bedrock preview - Windows

Open the Minecraft Launcher. Once the launcher is open, select the Bedrock Edition tab on the left. Click on the preview tab above the cover art. Click on the green install button and enjoy the preview after the download has been completed. Alternatively, if you have an Xbox Game Pass subscription, you can head to https://www.xbox.com/en-us/games/store/minecraft-preview-for-windows/9p5x4qvlc2xr to install the latest preview.

How to download the latest Bedrock preview - Android

If you haven't opted in to the preview program before, head to https://play.google.com/apps/testing/com.mojang.minecraftpe and select the button "Become a Tester." Head to the game's page on the Google Play Store and install it. If it's already installed, the beta should install automatically, much like an ordinary update on your device. Once the download completes, simply open the game and enjoy. If you'd like to opt out at a later date, return to the link listed in Step 1 and click on "Leave the Program."

How to download the latest Bedrock preview - Xbox

If you own a copy of the game or are subscribed to Game Pass, search for Minecraft Preview from your dashboard. Once the product's page has loaded, simply select the "Install" button. When the installation is complete, return to your dashboard and select the new Preview app that has appeared and enjoy the game.

Hopefully, in the coming days, Mojang will be able to situate the compatibility issues for iOS so that users can also join in on the fun.

It's unclear if this will require an alternate download method rather than traditionally opting in via the Apple App Store, but hopefully, this won't be the case. Either way, players hoping to enjoy the preview on iOS should keep a close eye on official posts from Mojang in the near future.

