How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.30.24 beta and preview

Minecraft Bedrock preview 1.21.30.24 debuted on August 21, 2024, and made changes to bundles, the mace (when wielded by mobs), and sculk block particles. It also reversed the trial chamber changes made in the 1.21.30.21 preview. But how can you download it and check out the various tweaks?

For starters, if you're hoping to access Minecraft preview 1.21.30.24, you can only do so on certain platforms. This stipulation includes PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, Windows 10/11 PCs, and Android/iOS mobile devices. You'll have to have purchased the base game or have an active Xbox Game Pass subscription to access it.

How to download Minecraft preview 1.21.30.24 on compatible devices

Xbox One and Series X|S

On most consoles that feature Minecraft, including Xbox One and Series X|S, downloading previews is easy as long as you've purchased the base game or have an active Xbox Game Pass subscription.

On Xbox, this means you can use the Microsoft Store or the Game Pass library to easily download the latest preview, the process of which is detailed in the steps below:

From your dashboard, open either the store or the Xbox Game Pass library. Head to the search bar and enter "Minecraft Preview." Then, open the resulting store page. Select the Install button, which should be available as long as you've purchased the base game on your account or have an active Game Pass Subscription.

PlayStation 4 and 5

Minecraft previews have arrived on PlayStation consoles, and the process of downloading them on these devices is different. Instead of simply diving into the nearest store application, you can go in-game and open the preview downloads directly via your settings menu. The steps for doing so can be found below:

Run the game and select the settings button on the main menu. On the bottom of the sidebar, to the left of the settings window, click on "Preview". Tap either "Get PlayStation 4 Preview" or "Get PlayStation 5 Preview" depending on your console. Select Download to add the preview to your download queue.

Windows 10/11 PCs

The process of downloading a preview on your Windows 10/11 PC is a bit different depending on whether or not you currently have a preview installed. If you do, you can update it with the Microsoft Store, but if you don't, you can download the latest version of the preview directly from the official launcher. Both methods are outlined below:

If you're downloading a preview for the first time, open the Minecraft Launcher and select the Windows edition on the game list to the left of the launcher window. If you've already installed a previous preview, open the Microsoft Store application and click on the library tab. Tap the Games button, find the listing for Minecraft Preview, and press the update button. If it doesn't appear to be listed, you can also click on the "Get Updates" button to fetch the preview's new update data from Microsoft's servers.

Android/iOS Mobile Devices

If you're hoping to download Minecraft previews on Android and iOS mobile devices, then your methods will be dependent on which operating system your device is using. On Android, you can utilize the Google Play Store, but on iOS, you must look to the Apple TestFlight app. Whatever the case, both methods can be found below:

On Android, open the Google Play Store and search for Minecraft's store page. When you find it, open it. Scroll down the store page until you reach the bottom and find a section labeled "Join the Beta." Tap the accompanying text link. This will replace your app with one that uses the preview instead of the base game. On iOS, begin by downloading the Apple TestFlight app from the App Store if you haven't already. Then, head to the TestFlight page for the preview and sign up for the preview using your account credentials. You should receive an email. Open this email and select "View in TestFlight". If you're a new tester, tap "Accept". Otherwise, click on "Install" to add the preview to your collection of apps. Moreover, if you've installed a preview before, you can tap "Update" or "Open" to update your existing preview to version 1.21.30.24 or above.

That's all there is to it! Keep in mind that these methods can be used for different versions of previews in addition to version 1.21.30.24. In most cases, your device will keep the preview updated automatically. However, you may still need to initiate a manual update on Windows platforms via the Microsoft Store.

