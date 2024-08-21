On August 21, 2024, Mojang released the Minecraft 1.21.30.24 beta and preview for Bedrock Edition. Bundles have been available in Bedrock Edition for around a week. With the 1.21.30.24 beta and preview, Mojang has now added the crafting recipe for Bundles, improved its tooltip feature, and more.

Minecraft Bedrock players will also find a new Template screen to help create new worlds. This new feature will be further refined in the coming weeks. Besides this, there are some minor changes to improve the overall Bedrock experience.

Let's look at the patch notes for the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.30.24 beta and preview.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.30.24 beta and preview patch notes

Experimental features in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.30.24

Bundles

Bundle recipe is now unlocked by obtaining Leather or String.

Bundle now has the correct animation when adding and removing items on touchscreen devices.

Moving a stack of multiple items into a Bundle now correctly moves any existing identical items to the top.

Undyed Shulker Boxes can no longer be placed inside Bundles (MCPE-185477).

"Up" direction with the gamepad's right-stick now correctly navigates in the Bundle's submenu.

The Bundle tooltip now fits 3 rows and can always show at least 8 item types.

Known Issue: Bundles that are placed inside another Bundle may lose their contents when moved in and out of a Chest.

Features and bug fixes in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.30.24

Gameplay

Mobs equipped with Maces can now perform Smash attacks.

Realms

The Realms backup list now displays the date that the backup was created, instead of the age of the backup.

Sounds

Sculk charge particles now have sound.

Wither Skeleton now has its own "step" sound (MCPE-174857).

Stability and Performance

Fixed a crash that could occur when loading texture data (MCPE-184728).

Trial Chambers

Due to some unforeseen issues, we are reverting the Trial Chambers fixes which were introduced in the (1.21.30.21) Bedrock Preview release.

However, the addition of the Hopper and Barrel setup will remain.

We aim to reintroduce these fixes in a future release, once the core issues have been resolved.

User Interface

Hardcore worlds will now show a gray border in the new Play and Edit World screens if the player has died in it (Preview only).

The icons for the effects will now change size depending on the GUI scale (MCPE-180238).

Fixed an issue where the world seed template button may be missing in the Create New World screen.

Template Screen

Mojang has introduced a new Template screen. Here’s what players can expect to show up over the next couple of Previews:

Create a world from a template.

All content related to templates divided into 3 tabs:

Marketplace Pass tab: a selection of templates that are included in the Marketplace Pass subscription.

a selection of templates that are included in the Marketplace Pass subscription. Featured creators tab: a curated selection of templates designed by Minecraft creators (with the option to discover even more in Marketplace).

a curated selection of templates designed by Minecraft creators (with the option to discover even more in Marketplace). Owned by me tab : All the templates you have purchased. From here you can create a world from a template and rate the template.

: All the templates you have purchased. From here you can create a world from a template and rate the template. Search bar, filter and sort : Quickly search through your templates with the search bar and refine the results with the filter and sort order.

: Quickly search through your templates with the search bar and refine the results with the filter and sort order. Subscribe to the Marketplace Pass: Discover all the contents of the pass and register easily.

Vanilla Parity

Players can now craft two Cyan Dye from one Pitcher Plant (MCPE-171061).

Foxes now have 10 health (MCPE-48233).

Villagers no longer make idle sounds when sleeping.

Technical updates in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.30.24

Add-Ons and Script Engine

Fixed bug where all custom blocks were rotated 180 degrees in the UI.

The default for the "gui" "item_display_transforms" "rotation" field is [30, 45, 0] instead of [30, 225, 0]

"item_display_transforms": {

"gui" : {

"translation": [0, 0, 0],

"rotation": [30, 45, 0],

"scale": [0.625, 0.625, 0.625],

"rotation_pivot" : [0, 0, 0],

"scale_pivot" : [0, 0, 0],

"fit_to_frame" : true

}

}

Editor

Removed screenshot and profile buttons from editor project pause menu.

Items

The "minecraft:dyeable" component is now exposed to creators.

Sounds

Specifying an invalid sound event in a sounds.json file will now trigger a content error.

Experimental technical updates in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.30.24

Gameplay

Focus Target Camera: Added rotation_speed in the free camera preset JSON to control the speed of rotation for targeting an entity. This value will be a float that represents degrees turned per second.

Focus Target Camera: Added snap_to_target bool in the free camera preset JSON to enable snapping to the target entity on the first tick.

Graphical

SSR no longer leaks in wrong direction on Android devices with the Deferred Technical Preview enabled.

