How to download Minecraft Bedrock Beta versions for Android smartphones

In Minecraft, new betas are frequently released for players to test out before the full update is released into the game. Betas allow players to try out new items, check for glitch patches, and much more.

Mojang uses betas to see how smoothly an update runs. Betas allow them to hone in on what still needs a little bit of change.

Players can give feedback to Mojang on what needs to be improved, added or removed. Players can download the Minecraft beta on several different devices.

In this article, players will learn how to download the Minecraft Bedrock Beta on Android smartphones!

How to opt into the Minecraft Bedrock beta on Android

What to do

Minecraft betas are free to all players who already own the Bedrock version of Minecraft. Unfortunately, betas are only available for Xbox, Android and Windows devices.

Players will first need to register for the beta program before they can play the beta. There are a few rules and changes that will apply when entering the beta stage. The changes that Mojang informs players of prior to registering for the beta will be listed below:

Joining the beta replaces the game with a "work in progress" version of the game Players will no longer have access to Minecraft realms and they will not be able to join non beta players while pre-viewing the beta Any worlds created while in the beta cannot be opened in previous versions of the game. Players should make copies of the worlds to prevent losing them Since it is just a beta, the builds can be unstable and are not representative of full quality

Android

(Image via AndroidPolice)

It is very simple for players to opt in to betas on Android in Minecraft. All players will have to do is simply just go to the Google Play Store and navigate to the Minecraft page.

From there, players should select the Opt-In option. Players should keep in mind that this is just a beta, so not everything will run perfectly. Players should report any bugs to Mojang and provide feedback to make the game better!

For amazing Minecraft videos, do "Subscribe" to Sportskeeda's newly launched YouTube Channel!

Edited by Gautham Balaji