How to download Minecraft Bedrock Edition 1.17.20.22 Beta version for Android and Windows

Minecraft Bedrock Edition continues to see improvements and bug fixes in its recent beta release. Mojang released another beta 1.17.20.22 to repair several game issues related to axolotls, goats, and more.

Last month, Mojang released one of the biggest Minecraft updates ever. Part one of the Caves and Cliffs update added over 100 new blocks and items and three new mobs. Due to such a long list of features, it is no surprise why the update has many glitches and bugs.

Developers have already released some beta versions to fix bugs added in the 1.17 update. However, new bugs always seem to appear in Minecraft. Players can download the latest version to check for new features and fixes.

Minecraft Bedrock Edition 1.17.20.22 Beta version

Bedrock Edition 1.17.20.22 is the third beta release for Minecraft 1.17.20 update. As expected, this beta version features many bug fixes related to content added in the Caves and Cliffs update.

Along with bug fixes, the 1.17.20.22 beta patch also changes mob spawning, nether portals, and more. To test bug fixes and changes, players will have to sign up for the beta program.

Mojang has an official beta program for Android, Windows, and Xbox players. Unfortunately, other bedrock-supported devices cannot access beta versions. Before signing up for the beta program, players should know the following:

Participating in the beta program will replace Minecraft with a version still in development.

While playing the beta, players cannot access Realms. They cannot play with non-beta players.

Any world created or played in a beta version cannot be played in older versions.

As beta versions are still in development, they do not represent the final product, and the shown features may change in future versions.

Here are the steps to join the beta program and download the beta version on Android and Windows:

Download Minecraft beta on Android devices

Go to Google PlayStore. Search for Minecraft. Open Minecraft's official page on PlayStore. If the game is downloaded, players will get an option to sign up for the beta. Sign up and download the Minecraft latest beta from PlayStore.

Download Minecraft beta on Windows devices

Download the Xbox Insider Hub app from the Microsoft store. Using Xbox Insider Hub, players can sign up for Minecraft beta program. After signing up, visit the Microsoft store. Search for Minecraft and download the latest beta version.

Downloading the beta version is pretty simple. Similarly, signing out of beta is straightforward as well. After trying the beta, players can sign out using the PlayStore or Xbox Insider Hub.

