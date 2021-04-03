How to download Minecraft caves and cliffs 1.16.230.52 beta

The Minecraft 1.16.230.52 beta was released on 31 March 2021. This beta was the second beta version for edition 1.16.230 in Minecraft. The new 1.16.230.52 beta brings cool new features and blocks into Minecraft such as many new blocks, mobs, and biomes.

Inside of this, beta players were introduced to axolotl. Axolotl are mobs that spawn underground inside of the water. These cute little mobs cannot be tamed, but they can be bred using tropical fish.

Another thing that was introduced during this beta is a block called Deepslate. Currently, this block will only generate below y=16. Deepslate has a strongness value which is greater than stone. The beta adds multiple different variants of Deepslate inside of caves, and adds a few changes to certain blocks in Minecraft.

The beta also added a bunch of new bug fixes, including improved visibility underwater, moss blocks now prevent water from passing, and animals can now longer be infinitely fed until they are bred.

Previewing betas will not be guaranteed to run as smoothly as possible. Since it is just a beta, the gameplay may not be as untroubled as normal. Betas are just a preview of the next update, and players should keep that in mind.

In this article, players will learn how to download and install the Minecraft 1.16.230.52 caves and cliffs beta.

How to download the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs beta

Xbox and Windows users

(Image via Techradar)

Navigate to the store app located on the Windows 10 or Xbox one Search for the xbox insider hub app Download and install the xbox insider hub app Wait for the installation to complete Launch the Xbox insider app Navigate to insider content then select the Minecraft beta Keep in mind it is just a beta and report any bugs found to mojang.

Android Users

(Image via Droidgamers)

Purchase the game off of the google play store In the description click on the “join beta” link that is located in the description Click on “become tester” Wait for the update to begin in the store Keep in mind the game is just a beta, report any bugs seen to mojang

The goal of the beta is so the creators of the game can make sure that players can play the game successfully and to try to find as many bugs as possible.

Betas also give players a chance to try out the new update before it is released, and have fun while also reporting bugs.