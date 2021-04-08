How to download Minecraft Java 21w14a Snapshot

Ever since its arrival at the tail end of the 2000s, Minecraft has been on a roll that doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. The game constantly evolves, adapts, and improves according to the times and has not only survived but thrived for all these years.

One of the many reasons why players often flock to Minecraft is due to the developers' receptiveness to feedback and communication. Minecraft often introduces major updates with new features and functionality. But in order to ease players into it, the developers put out Snapshots.

Snapshots are essentially smaller versions of major future updates for Java Edition that give players a small glimpse of everything new to arrive in Minecraft. This week's Snapshot 21w14a introduces Raw Copper, Raw Iron, and Raw Gold items, amongst other new stuff.

Downloading Minecraft Java 21w14a Snapshot

To download the latest Snapshot, simply follow the steps given below:

Open the Minecraft Launcher. Select the "Installations" tab in the top-left corner. Toggle "Enable Snapshots" to be checked.

New features in 21W14A

Added Raw Copper, Raw Iron, and Raw Gold items

Tuff blobs can now be found between heights 0 and 16

Smeltable Ore Drops

Ores that are smeltable now drop raw item forms of the ore instead of the ore block, and these can be smelted just like before

This is to prevent cluttering the inventory and have consistency with Fortune on all ores

Ore blocks from old worlds and silk-touched ore blocks will continue to be smeltable

Changes in 21W14A

Fully oxidized Copper can now be waxed

Fixed bugs in Minecraft Snapshot 21W14A

MC-203854 - Fishing rod texture always looks like it has been cast when in the player’s hand

MC-207173 - Entering only colons into multiplayer Direct Connection & pressing enter crashes the game

MC-210155 - Command block output no longer is displayed immediately after running a command

MC-213665 - Crash upon attempting to generate a world with a height of 0 blocks

MC-214287 - Crash upon entering a nether portal when logical_height is set to 0 and min_y is set to 80 or greater

MC-215120 - World-gen datapacks can cause crashes when first generating world

MC-216697 - Having ‘min_y’ set to lower than -64 causes either a crash or the world not to behave correctly if the height limit wasn’t modified

MC-217702 - Game crashes (ArrayIndexOutOfBoundsException) during world feature placement / decoration

MC-219849 - Fishing doesn’t animate or render the rod, line, or bobber anymore

MC-220652 - IndexOutOfBound exception hard crash when loading a simple custom dimension datapack

MC-221553 - The end dimension generates differently than it did previously

MC-221586 - Excessive pillager spawning in pillager outposts

MC-221673 - Ocean monuments are completely empty