How to download the latest Minecraft Snapshots in March 2021

The upcoming Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update is nearing, meaning that more and more snapshots are being released with new and improving content.

So far, there have been 12 snapshots, and it's predicted that there are many more to be released. With each snapshot highlighting something new being added to the game, there is plenty to explore with each snapshot.

Snapshots are really easy to install, but the option is hidden behind the main launcher slide, so many players don't even know about it.

Here's how players can access these snapshots and load them into their own Minecraft game.

Downloading snapshots in Minecraft Java Edition

To install the latest Minecraft Snapshot, here are three simple steps to follow. Players must:

Open the Minecraft Launcher. Select the "Installations" tab in the top-left corner. Toggle "Enable Snapshots" to be checked.

These steps allow the Minecraft launcher to download and install the latest available snapshot for Minecraft. Players can then load up their game as usual. It's best to create a new world when doing this, so there isn't a possibility of the game corrupting a premade game file.

Players can also click the "New" button in the top-left corner and select any specific snapshots or game versions they wish to download and install on their Minecraft launcher.

This doesn't need to be a 1.17 update either; players can go out and look for other game updates and versions to play. For instance, a lot of players keep a 1.8.9 update saved for playing on specific servers.

Why should players download snapshots?

The reason why Minecraft developers ask for players to use and review the snapshots is for direct feedback from loyal players.

The entire Minecraft team is dedicated to providing good content to their players, so they frequently ask for feedback, honest reviews, and other types of critique along those lines from those who play every day.

It's also a great way to check what the developers are implementing into the game and to get a feel for the new update before it's released. This way, players don't feel as new to the content as those who don't play snapshots feel.

Why does Minecraft release snapshots?

Minecraft Snapshots are released because Minecraft's massive fellowship and gaming system makes it tricky to release updates that are buggy and fix them as they go.

To make sure the game flows as perfectly as possible, the game developers release these massive game updates in smaller chunks. So the game system isn't overwhelmed or messed up in any way.

Several aspects of the Minecraft database are reliant on each other to work. Releasing them like this means that players don't need to use them or experience them, and the game can slowly be released and be seamless once it is complete.

Players should really try to play on the released Minecraft Snapshots and give developers their feedback to try and make their mark on the game.