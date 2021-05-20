How to download Minecraft Java 21w20a Snapshot for 1.17 update

The Caves and Cliffs update is the most highly anticipated update in Minecraft's history.

After the spectacular Nether update, Mojang is now set to bring a major overhaul to the caves and mountains of the overworld. The upcoming update will add new mobs, blocks, caves, mountains and items to the game. Many technical changes are also set to arrive, including an increase to building height limits, new ore, and world generation.

Players can try all these experimental features by downloading Snapshots. Mojang releases a Snapshot every week with new features, changes, and bug fixes.

This week's Snapshot 21w20a mainly focuses on fixing bugs from previous Snapshots and releases.

Axolotls in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Players can download the latest Minecraft Snapshot 21w19a by following these steps:

Download the Minecraft Launcher if it is not already downloaded. Open the Minecraft launcher. Select the "Installations" option tab in the top-left corner of the screen. Enable snapshots in the installations tab

Since the features available in the Snapshots are experimental and subject to change, upgrading an older world to a new snapshot can corrupt the world data. Players are advised to create a new world for testing experimental features.

List of changes in Minecraft Snapshot 21w20a

Actually made Geodes rarer this time.

GUI narration now includes position and usage of hovered or focused element.

Tilling Rooted Dirt with a Hoe will now convert it into Dirt, and pop out a Hanging Roots item.

Axolotls will now only play dead when in water.

Llamas no longer spit at players in peaceful mode.

Technical changes in 21w20a

Added a new NBT tag for entities - “HasVisualFire” – which will cause any entity with this flag to visually appear on fire, even if they are not actually on fire.

Fixed bugs in 21w20a

Grass / Flowers / Snow are placed incorrectly in newly created chunks

Parrots sitting on shoulders do not freeze in powder snow

Amethyst blocks are transparent / don’t conduct Redstone

Potion particles are showing when looking through spyglass

Pointed dripstones cause extreme durability damage to helmets

Mobs and particles sometimes don’t fully render behind stained or tinted glass

Piglins, piglin brutes, hoglins, zoglins and axolotls can attack their own teammates

Catching a fish in a bucket on creative mode doesn’t give player new bucket

Interested readers can check out the other bug fixes on Minecraft's official website.