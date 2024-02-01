The season of Minecraft updates is here, and the game is getting many new items and features to make it more enjoyable. While we wait for the Minecraft 1.21 update, the latest snapshot, 24w05a, has just come out of the oven, introducing a host of things for players to try. Even better is downloading the snapshot and trying it yourself, which is as easy as mining nether blocks using a diamond pickaxe.

The latest snapshot adds the much-awaited vault block in the game. For the uninitiated, the vault is a new block containing rare items. What makes it different from a regular chest is that you will need the trial key to open it and get the rare item only once.

The vault is surely an exciting addition to the game, and nothing is better than trying it yourself. So, here’s how to download Minecraft snapshot 24w05a easily and quickly.

Minecraft Snapshot 24w05a: How to download

Installation tab with the latest snapshot (image via Mojang Studios)

To download the snapshot, all you need is the game’s official launcher. The snapshot can also be downloaded using third-party launchers after switching the game mode to vanilla Minecraft.

If you don't have the official launcher, it can be easily downloaded from Minecraft’s official website. Once downloaded, start the launcher, and you will see the option to play the game.

In the official launcher, the latest snapshots, 24w05a in this case, will already be present on the left side of the play button.

Alternatively, you can find the snapshot in the launcher's "Installation" tab.

If not present, click on the version tab and select the latest version.

Click on "play" and check out the vault and everything it holds.

Details about the snapshot

The vault and the key (image via Mojang Studios)

Snapshot 24w05a comes with several technical changes that work under the hood to improve the game's performance. It comes with updated data packs and many bug fixes.

But the focus of the snapshot is the vault that will be a part of the trial chambers. As stated in the official release notes, the vault comes with a series of features, and here’s everything you need to know about it.

The vault can be opened by an unlimited number of players. But it can be opened only once per player. Once you get the loot, you cannot use it again to get any items.

When the vault is nearby, an orange stream of particles will lead the players to the vault. It will cycle different items inside, and the drop will be from the item table. The item table is subject to change as development continues for the final release.

