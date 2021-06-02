How to download Minecraft Snapshots in June 2021

Minecraft Snapshots are test versions of the game that allow players to to give feedback, test newer versions of the game and report bugs. Snapshots are usually released by Mojang on Wednesdays.

Snapshots are available for the Java edition of the game and players will be able to test unrefined features of the game to find any kinks in it before the full new update is released.

Players can experience all different kinds of new features in Minecraft Snapshots. Players can see some of the newer bug fixes, lighting changes, mob alterations, and much more in Snapshots.

Players can download it pretty easily by following specific steps. Players need to make sure there is enough space on their device so that the device can withstand the download without crashing.

Snapshots do not take up a whole lot of space, and it does not require a long wait time to download. Players should note that snapshots are not perfect, and there will be some bugs in it! (That's the whole point.)

If bugs are seen, players should submit feedback to Mojang and report them to make Minecraft a better game. It has grown considerably in size over the past few years, and is only looking to expand the community.

In this article, players will be informed on how to download Minecraft Snapshots in June of 2021.

Steps to download Minecraft Snapshots

Players should note that downloading snapshots can sometimes corrupt the Minecraft world. Players should back up their world or make a duplicate copy before installing the snapshot.

To successfully download snapshots, players should follow the steps listed below:

Download the Minecraft Launcher if it is not already downloaded Open the Minecraft launcher Select the "Installations" option tab in the top left of the screen Click on and enable snapshots in the installations tab

Players should ensure that any bugs found within the game are reported to Mojang. Snapshots are only available for the Java version of Minecraft, so unfortunately other versions of the game will not be able to run snapshots.

Enjoy and continue to be on the look out for new snapshots. Also, do not forget to back up your data and when done playing the snapshot, submit feedback to inform the creators of what could be improved and what different player would like to see in Minecraft in the future.

Edited by Gautham Balaji