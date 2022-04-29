How to download the parasite mod in Minecraft

The game of Minecraft is pretty straightforward. Players load in, build homes, go mining, craft items, and maybe eventually, they visit the Nether and the End and slay the dragon. There's plenty to do, but it's a pretty basic gameplay. However, mods and behavior packs can change that.

Mods are typically used in Java Edition, and most gamers on that platform have at least one basic mod running at nearly all times. However, more in-depth mods can have much more drastic effects on the gameplay.

For example, the parasite mod, better known as "Scape and Run: Parasites," revamps how players play the game and is pretty popular. Here's how to download it.

Downloading the Minecraft parasite mod

Step 1: Download and install the mod

The Scape and Run: Parasite mod can be downloaded from this website. Here, players will find everything they need to learn about how to download and install this particular mod.

Since it is a CurseForge mod, gamers will need the Forge Installer app, which can be found on the above-linked website. After downloading the file, players can move on to the next step.

Step 2: Add it to the game

From the mod Installer, gamers can drag the file into the game. They can do so by opening the Minecraft launcher and finding the mods file. This should be where all active mods are stored.

Step 3: Play the mod in Minecraft

Once it has been successfully added to the game, crafters can quit the installer, the launcher and everything else. They can then launch the application and choose the mod from in the game to run.

Once that's done, players can begin a new world with their newly installed Scape and Run: Parasites mod and try out all its changes.

Here's what the creators of the mod had to say about it:

"This mod adds hostile parasite-themed mobs to your Minecraft game for you to fight, they can be dangerous, scary and some of them can learn from their fights to evolve. They have no biome specific spawn, so you can find them anywhere. The parasites don't burn in daylight and they can attack other hostile mobs (optional)."

New mobs (Image via CurseForge)

New mobs have been added with this mod, including:

Assimilated Big Spider

Buglin

Heavy Carrier

The Yelloweye Branch

Ancient Dreadnaut

Ancient Overlord

More

There are also texture packs available on the website that will pair nicely with this particular mod.

