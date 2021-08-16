How to download and play Minecraft 1.18 update Experimental Snapshots 

Minecraft's developers are working hard to ensure that the upcoming 1.18 update is released on time without any issues. It will be one of the most significant updates in the history of Minecraft and will completely change how players explore caves.

Mojang lets its fans test new features before releasing an update. They can report bugs or glitches, if any, and help make the game even better. This is done by releasing snapshots and beta versions. Sadly, no normal snapshot has come out yet, but Mojang has released three experimental snapshots.

How can players download the Minecraft experimental snapshots that have been released so far?

Installing snapshots is a straightforward task. However, installing experimental snapshots is a bit more complicated. Here's how players can do it:

Step 1: Download the snapshot from the official website. The latest snapshot can also be downloaded by clicking here.

Step 2: Unzip the file and move it to the "versions" folder in Minecraft's application data folder.

Step 3: Open the official Minecraft launcher.

Step 4: Navigate to the "Installations" tab and click on "New Installation".

Step 5: Write a name for the version and pick the line containing your downloaded file. The experimental snapshot will appear in the launcher and can be played from there.

How to find the application data folder

If the player is having trouble locating the folder where they need to move the experimental version, they can follow these steps:

Windows: Press WIN+R and type %appdata%\.minecraft. Then press Ok.

Linux: ~/.minecraft or /home/<your username>/.minecraft/

Mac OS X: In Finder, in the Go menu, select "Go to Folder" and enter ~/Library/Application Support/minecraft

Things that players should know before installing experimental snapshots

As the name says, these are experimental versions of the game. Therefore, they can be laggy and unstable for some players.

Worlds that the player generates in these versions cannot be played in any other version of Minecraft. Similarly, the world generated by players in older versions cannot be played in experimental snapshots.

Not all features found in these versions are final and can be changed in the future.

Two issues related to nether terrain generation and end pillars not generating can be found in the latest(3) experimental snapshot and are known by Mojang.

Edited by Gautham Balaji