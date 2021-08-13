Minecraft 1.17.30.21 Bedrock beta patch notes: Full list of changes and fixes revealed

Now that Minecraft developers are back from vacation, they have released another beta update for the Bedrock edition. Unfortunately, it can only be installed on Xbox One, Windows 10, and Android devices.

The new 1.17.30.21 Bedrock beta focuses on improving the stability of the game. If players catch sight of bugs or glitches in this beta version, they can report it to Mojang. Feedback sent by players can highly affect the next major Minecraft update.

Patch notes of Minecraft 1.17.30.21 Bedrock beta update

Mobs and other performance fixes

A few crashes that sometimes occur during gameplay have been fixed.

An issue that could crash the game while downloading large worlds from the Marketplace has been fixed.

An issue has been fixed that could crash the game or prevent worlds from being accessed or opened on some Android 11 devices.

Undead mobs are no longer protected by sunlight when staying close to powder snow.

Vanilla Parity

Light is no longer emitted from mob spawners.

Respawn from bed behavior has been matched with Java Edition by attempting to avoid placing the player on damage dealing blocks when waking up from a bed.

Respawn from bed behavior has been matched with Java Edition by attempting to place the player on the side of the bed they entered from when waking up from a bed.

Fixes related to interface and Character Creator

Infinite loading no longer appears after selecting the "See pack in store" button within the skin pack description section of the dressing room.

An issue where the item category text color did not match the item text color if it was changed in resource packs has been fixed.

With some texture packs, patterns in loom would not display correctly. This issue has been fixed.

Interested readers can learn more about the technical changes from the official website.

Things to keep in mind before installing a beta version

Joining the beta program will replace the installed game with a slightly unstable version of Minecraft that is still in progress.

Players will not be able to access realms or join non-beta players.

If a world is created in the beta version of Minecraft, it cannot be opened in any previous version.

Beta versions do not represent the final game, and its features can be changed in future updates.

