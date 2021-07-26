Top 5 glitches still working in Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update

Updates are one of the most exciting things about Minecraft, as they add new items, blocks and may change existing game mechanics. The Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update was a major update that brought new features and more to the game.

With lots of new content, updates may also bring new glitches and bugs that could affect the game in many different ways. Below is a list of glitches that are still present and can be experienced by those who play the Minecraft 1.17 version.

Glitches that still work in Minecraft 1.17

#5 - Composter X-ray glitch

X-ray glitch (Image via Minecraft)

The x-ray using composter is a famous glitch that has been a part of Minecraft for a long time and still works in version 1.17. When a player standing in a composter is pushed from above with a piston, they can see through the blocks like in spectator mode.

#4 - Underwater lava

Cauldron with lava under water? (Image via Minecraft)

It is common knowledge that lava cannot be placed underwater in the game. But there is a way by which players can place a lava-filled cauldron in the water. To do this, they need to position the cauldron at the same level as the water and fill it with lava. They should then use a piston to push it into the water.

#3 - Sleeping on the ground

Maybe the ground is more comfortable (Image via Peppzzii/YouTube)

Players can only sleep on beds in Minecraft, but they can make it look like they are sleeping on the floor using this glitch. When the player mounts a horse or minecart and then tries to sleep on a bed, it appears that their character is sleeping on the ground.

#2 - Carpet duplication

Image via Minecraft

Duplication glitches have been working in Minecraft for a long time in different ways. In Minecraft 1.17, players can duplicate carpets by creating the above system. Whenever the player pulls the lever, the carpet will not break; instead, another carpet will drop. This can be helpful as carpets can be used as fuel.

#1 - Anvil duplication

This game-breaking glitch can be used to duplicate any item, including diamonds. When the player has a full inventory and renames another block repeatedly in an anvil until it breaks, two of those renamed blocks will drop instead of one. Using this technique, players can even duplicate a shulker box filled with diamonds.

