How to download and use the complementary shaders in Minecraft 1.18

Shader packs have long been used to enhance what Minecraft looks like. The game is not as graphically advanced as other modern games for all its incredible qualities. That may be intentional on the part of Mojang, but that doesn't mean there's no room for improvement.

Players often take that improvement into their own hands, installing texture packs, resource packs, and shaders to make things look different or better. There are all kinds of shaders available that achieve different results.

One of the best currently available is the complementary shaders available for every Java Edition version from 1.15 to 1.18.2. Here's how to download and use them.

Complementary shaders for Minecraft 1.18.2: Installation guide

Complementary shaders may sound like they're free with the game, like complimentary breadsticks at a restaurant. They are free, but they don't come with the game.

The download files can be found at this link, which has downloads immediately available for versions 1.18, 1.17, 1.16 and 1.15. Once the correct one is downloaded, here are the following steps:

Download and install Minecraft or open it if it's already installed on the device. Open up the profile on the desired version. Download and install OptiFine (more on that below). OptiFine will create a brand new profile automatically. Open the Minecraft Launcher and select the new OptiFine profile. Download the appropriate shaders from the above link. Options-Video Settings-Shaders-Shaderpack folder. Drag the complementary shaders zip file into the shaderpacks location on Minecraft. Select the new pack from the in-game list and start up a world.

OptiFine is a mod, but it is also required for many shader packs. For players that don't already have OptiFine, which is one of the best mods available, installed, here's how to do that:

Download the file for OptiFine, which is found here. Open the newly downloaded installer. Confirm the download location and click "Install". Open Minecraft Launcher. Select OptiFine from the drop-down menu and click "Play".

Shader comparison (Image via JustDIAMONDS on YouTube)

After both of these are installed, gamers should be able to play the game with the complementary shaders installed. For other shaders, like Sildurs Shaders, the process is similar to adding complementary shaders.

There are tons of official shaders available through Mojang and other places. Most of them are harmless to download. However, gamers should always ensure the files are safe and from a reputable location before proceeding.

