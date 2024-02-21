How to download and use Minecraft Axiom mod

One of the biggest things that separates Minecraft's survival mode builders from its creative mode builders is the tools that players have. In survival mode, players must rely on the resources they gather, while those in creative mode enjoy unlimited access to Minecraft's array of commands and world editing mods. One such powerful mod is the recently introduced Axiom mod.

Given the Axiom world editor mod's ability to allow players to transform massive areas within the game in real-time, it could be an invaluable part of any interested builder's repertoire. The mod's installation instructions can be found below.

How to install and try out Minecraft's Axiom world editor

1) Install the Fabric Mod Loader

Before you can use the Axiom mod, you will need to install a Minecraft mod loader to run it. Axiom was made for Fabric, meaning you will need to use the Fabric mod loader specifically; there is no Forge here, at least not yet.

The easiest way to install Fabric is to google "Fabric Installer." The first link should direct you to the official Fabric website, where you can download the installer. Once downloaded, run the installer, changing the settings to match your Minecraft installation's version. This example uses 1.20.4 as the version Axiom's latest release is for. Hit the install button and wait for it to finish.

2) Download Axiom

The Axiom website's homepage and download button (Image via Axiom)

Once the Fabric installer has worked its magic, and you are ready to install the mod itself, you will need to navigate to the official Axiom website. There will be a download button on the top right of the website.

As the Axiom release for Minecraft 1.20 is the only current version, there is no need to find a particular release. Still, with update 1.21 and its many new features and mobs right around the corner, you will want to make sure you download the correct version of Axiom, separated between legacy and the latest release.

3) Download the Fabric API

The Fabric API's CurseForge page (Image via CurseForge)

While this might initially seem like a redundant step, you will need to make sure that you also download the Fabric API and add it to your mods folder. Axiom relies on this API to function properly, so while the installer manages most of the process, this step is necessary to ensure compatibility.

Simply navigate to the Fabric API's CurseForge page and download whichever version matches the version of Axiom you downloaded. You can also install the API directly through the CurseForge launcher. This also allows you to add Axiom to another of Minecraft's best modpacks for building custom worlds and seeds to share with other mod players.

4) Place the mods in the mods folder

Axiom's in-game menu (Image via Mojang)

Once all of the jar files are downloaded, all you need to do is place them all in your installation's mods folder.

Once you do this, launch the game, selecting the Fabric installer-created profile from within the Minecraft launcher. Create a new creative world, or rejoin an old one. If the mod is installed correctly, you should be able to use the left alt and right shift keys to access the mod's world editing tools.

