How to drain an ocean easily in Minecraft Java Edition

Oceans in Minecraft are vast and sometimes may seem never-ending. However, since Minecraft's creation, players have gotten crafty and figured out ways to drain bits of these water bodies.

There are many reasons to drain the ocean: to build structures surrounded by water, drain out an ocean monument, or simply because it gives users something to do.

Admittedly, no matter how easy a method seems, draining an ocean in Minecraft takes some time and dedication. Given below is the easiest way to do so, but players must beware. Just because it's easy doesn't mean it's fast!

Draining an ocean in Minecraft

The first step - Obtaining materials

To easily drain part or all of the ocean (eventually), players will need stacks upon stacks of either sand or gravel.

They should obtain sand or gravel because both blocks are affected by gravity, meaning they will fall until landing upon a solid block.

Obtaining multiple stacks of gravel or sand can prove difficult, as it takes an obnoxious amount of time. It will also probably cause lots of shovels to break, but it will be worth it in the long run.

Another item players should grab is sponges. They can find sponges in Minecraft in ocean monuments or dropped by elder guardians when killed.

Beginning the draining process

Once players have a decent amount of sand and gravel, they should scout out a place in the ocean they wish to drain. Once they find a spot, users must begin dropping sand or gravel into the ocean.

The sand or gravel will reach the bottom of the ocean, and as long as gamers repeatedly drop the block of their choice into the water, they will stack on atop each other until they reach the surface.

Many players do this in a circular shape, although some do one large square with a grid system inside, leaving dozens of smaller squares. The arrangement is entirely up to the users and how much effort they'd like to put into it.

Using sponges

Once players have completed an area where the water has been separated by blocks, whether circular, square, rectangular, etc., they should begin placing sponges along the top of the water.

Having a furnace is handy, as once the sponges are filled with water, they need to be dried, which can be done by placing them inside a furnace. Placing sponges from top to bottom is the easiest method.

Eventually, the water will completely drain, and from there, players can do whatever they please inside the new dry area! Emptying part of the ocean in Minecraft around ocean monuments can be helpful, as it creates an automatic ocean monument farm.

Edited by Ravi Iyer